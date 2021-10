A widespread substitute teacher shortage has left Central Oregon teachers, principals and administrators filling in the gaps on top of their regular responsibilities. The shortage has put a strain on schools statewide. To help alleviate it, Oregon officials temporarily dropped the requirement of a bachelor’s degree for licensed substitutes. There are two types of substitute teachers in Oregon: licensed substitutes, who fill in for licensed teachers, and classified substitutes, who fill in for instructional assistants and are commonly needed in special education classrooms.

