Public Safety

Ask Amy: Cousin feels violated over childhood abuse

 8 days ago

When I was a child, my female cousin, who is three years older than me, engaged me in sexual games/role-playing that I now realize were not at all age-appropriate. She swore me to secrecy and praised me for being such a good cousin for keeping our secret. This abuse went on...

Melissa Remme
8d ago

If your cousin was a child as well most likely she was acting out her own abuse and part of the reason everyone is mad is because to admit this happened would open a whole other can of worms they really don't want to admit or deal with. your statement of abuse stands to potentially reveal a huge family secret

4
Barbara Armstrong
8d ago

I'm sorry for what you endured and for the lies that continue to protect your abuser. Other family members need to ask themselves what possible reason could you have for saying these things. I hope you can find peace about this.

4
Blackie Daniels
8d ago

I believe you. I was abused by my step-father and an older female cousin at the same time for years. I am now 31 with two son’s and I’m still not okay behind this. It’s because of what I endured that I trust no one around my kids.

3
