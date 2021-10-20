CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

GBP/USD Pair Is Correcting Lower From The 1.3838 High

By FXOpen
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Pound started a fresh increase from the 1.3500 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair broke the 1.3600 resistance level to move into a positive zone. The pair even...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Near 1.1620

Since the decline on October 25, the EUR/USD has continued to trade in range between the support of the 1.1585/1.1590 zone and the resistance of the 1.1618/1.1625 zone. Meanwhile, it has been spotted throughout the week that the hourly simple moving averages from time to time manage to impact the direction of the currency exchange rate.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.41; (P) 113.81; (R1) 114.24;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is now mildly on the downside, as corrective fall from 114.69 is extending lower. Downside should be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, firm break of 114.69 will resume the larger up trend to 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18 next.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD recovers from daily lows hover around 1.3750

Market sentiment is downbeat as investors weigh the Q4 economic outlook and US fiscal policy woes. UK’s Treasury reveals a 75 Billion pound budget, slashed taxes to pubs and restaurants. UK’s economy to grow 6.5% by the end of the year. US Durable Good Orders were better than expected but...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1#Usd#Gbp#Us Dollar#Moving Average#British
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Eyes More Upsides Above 0.7550

AUD/USD gained pace above the 0.7450 resistance zone. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 0.7435 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1650, and GBP/USD is stuck below 1.3800. The US Gross Domestic Product could grow 5.4% in Q3 2021 (Preliminary). AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 131.59; (P) 132.06; (R1) 132.54;. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is mildly on the downside as corrective pull back from 133.44 is extending. Downside should be contained above 130.45 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 133.44 will target 134.11 high first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 114.42. Next target is 61.8% projection of 121.63 to 134.11 from 127.91 at 135.62.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CAD

Today is an FX education day and begins with EUR/USD. Yesterday ECB reported EUR/USD at 1.1618 while written yesterday was 1.1645 and 1.1609. Off 9 pips. Was the ECB wrong and me correct or was the ECB correct and me wrong. ECB says the price is a concertation procedure between...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Strong support at 1.3600/1.3580

GBPUSD high for the day exactly at resistance at 1.3835/55 so far this week followed by a test of support at 1.3740/30, but we over ran to 1.3707. EURGBP longs at important 200 week moving average support at 8405/8395 worked perfectly on the bounce to first resistance at 8455/65 for profit taking. Shorts here are also working as I write.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Plummets on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate bounced off the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 1.3830 mark. The following decline reached the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.3760 and began to trade around the moving average. However, on Wednesday morning, the 100-hour simple moving average...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The bulls still cannot prevail over the bears and, at the time of writing, the currency pair is located under the 1.1618 resistance zone. The few failed attempts at breaching the mentioned level could give the bears the necessary incentive to attack the next significant support of 1.1575. Today, the focus for investors will be the announcement of the European Central Bank interest rate decision (11:45 GMT), as well as the announcement of the initial jobless claims data for the U.S. (12:30 GMT). The outcome of the mentioned economic news could largely determine the future of the currency pair.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: GBP/USD

As North American traders stepped in today, Cable looked set to challenge the 200-day moving average and recent highs at 1.3830. Then, the pair was slammed down into North American trade. This keeps the 1.3830-1.3850 levels as critical resistance. But the ascending trend line formed from Sept. 30th has come back into view, and a move below the 1.3700 level would be very disappointing for the pair. Also take note, since the end of May the pair has been putting in lower highs, which is a risk to any bullish view near term.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds from near an upside line

GBP/USD traded higher on Tuesday after it hit support at the upside line drawn from the low of September 30th. Overall, the price structure remains of higher highs and higher lows above that line, and thus, we would consider the near-term outlook to be positive. However, we would like to...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3771; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3760 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3975. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 1.3845.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, USD/CAD

EUR/GBP rises, German confidence unexpectedly improves, UK budget in focus. EUR/GBP is pushing a few pips higher as investors look ahead to the British government’s autumn budget. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lay out his tax & spending plans for the coming year whilst the OBR will provide GDP and borrowing...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

GBP/USD – Bullish breakout or correction over?

We’ve seen a larger correction in cable than it appeared we may at times a couple of weeks ago and now it’s once again reached an important level that may define the direction of travel in the weeks and months ahead. The pound has rallied strongly on the belief that...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Trades Below 1.3800

Since GMT midnight to Monday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate was finding support in the 1.3760 mark. Meanwhile, resistance was being provided by the combination of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1.3790 and 1.3795. If the GBP/USD passes the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Pulls Back to Test Previous Trendline

The British pound fell again on Friday, but still remains supported just below. The previous trendline is offering support, and the 50-day EMA sits below, and it looks as if we are getting ready to see it curl higher. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue seeing a lot of noisy behavior just underneath, especially as the 1.37 level has been important more than once. The 50-day EMA is sitting on top of the 200-day EMA as well, so I think it all comes together for a major support level.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD To Test Critical Resistance

The sterling hit the brakes after the UK’s retail sales fell for the fifth month in a row in September. The pair has been inching up towards the hurdle on the daily chart (1.3900). The RSI’s bearish divergence, however, shows less enthusiasm from buyers as the price approaches the major resistance.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Current softer tone of the USD is viewed as corrective – Rabobank

The USD has lost ground against all other G10 currencies with the exception of the JPY since the start of the month. Economists at Rabobank consider the move to be corrective in nature given the recent run up in long USD positions. This next round of G10 central bank policy meetings will be crucial in injecting more clarity into the outlook for G10 currencies.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Shorts at resistance at 1.3835/55

GBPUSD seeing a high for the week so far exactly at resistance again at 1.3835/55. A low for the day exactly at first support at 1.3740/30 with longs offered up to 90 pips profit. EURGBP held just above important 200 week moving average support at 8405/8395 all this week in...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy