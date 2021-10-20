GBP/USD Pair Is Correcting Lower From The 1.3838 High

As North American traders stepped in today, Cable looked set to challenge the 200-day moving average and recent highs at 1.3830. Then, the pair was slammed down into North American trade. This keeps the 1.3830-1.3850 levels as critical resistance. But the ascending trend line formed from Sept. 30th has come back into view, and a move below the 1.3700 level would be very disappointing for the pair. Also take note, since the end of May the pair has been putting in lower highs, which is a risk to any bullish view near term.
