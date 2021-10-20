GBP/USD Pair Is Correcting Lower From The 1.3838 High

The British pound fell again on Friday, but still remains supported just below. The previous trendline is offering support, and the 50-day EMA sits below, and it looks as if we are getting ready to see it curl higher. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue seeing a lot of noisy behavior just underneath, especially as the 1.37 level has been important more than once. The 50-day EMA is sitting on top of the 200-day EMA as well, so I think it all comes together for a major support level.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO