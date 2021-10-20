Dollar Steadies As Yields Climb, Wall Street Edges Closer To Record Highs

The USD remained rather stable yesterday against a number of its counterparts. An exception could be the JPY as BoJ’s interest rate decision was released during today’s Asian session and the CAD which strengthened due to BoC’s interest rate decision. BoJ as was expected remained on hold and projected low inflation for years to come implying that the ultra-lose monetary policy is to continue, reinforcing expectations that it will remain more dovish than other central banks. On the contrary, BoC yesterday had great confidence on display maintaining its interest rates unchanged yet ending its QE bond buying program in a clear signal that rate hikes are coming. Today we note the release of the US weekly initial jobless claims figure, yet we highlight the US GDP rate advance for Q3 as the main economic data of the day which could create considerable volatility for the markets. The rate is forecasted to decelerate and reach on an annualized basis 2.7% qoq if compared to Q2’s 6.7% qoq and if so could weaken the USD as it would imply a considerable slowdown in the expansion of growth for the US economy. On the other hand, attention is placed also on the US stockmarkets and may we remind you that we get a number of earnings reports for high profile companies such as Apple (#AAPL) and Amazon (#AMZN). Also, on the commodities front, we highlight the drop of WTI prices, as the EIA reported a substantial built up of oil inventories in the US oil market.

