Dollar Steadies As Yields Climb, Wall Street Edges Closer To Record Highs

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar off lows as 10-year yield hits 5-month high but Fed rate hike still seen lagging others. Yields likely to stay in spotlight as raft of Fed speakers coming up. Strong earnings drive S&P 500 to fifth day of gains, but futures slip. Rate repricing underway. Expectations that high...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

The US Dollar Remains A Bastion Of Calm

Currency markets remain a relative bastion of calm compared to other asset classes at the moment, with the US dollar once again holding steady overnight. The dollar index fell just 0.11% to 93.86 where it remains this morning. The 93.50 to 94.00 range continues to hold nicely, and the US dollar’s next directional move awaits a break either way. As the FOMC approaches, I am erring to US dollar strength, especially if short-dated yields keep rising on inflation looking less transitory, and more sticky.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Wall Street Opens Higher Despite a Sharp Slowdown in Q3 GDP

FTSE -0.2% at 7233. Manufacturers earnings reflect supply bottleneck, except Ford. US stocks are set to open higher on Thursday as investors weighed up more corporate earnings against the latest growth data. On the earnings from Ford trades 10% higher pre-market after an earnings beat and raising its guidance for...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD Remains Stable As Traders Eye US GDP Rate For Q3

The USD remained rather stable yesterday against a number of its counterparts. An exception could be the JPY as BoJ’s interest rate decision was released during today’s Asian session and the CAD which strengthened due to BoC’s interest rate decision. BoJ as was expected remained on hold and projected low inflation for years to come implying that the ultra-lose monetary policy is to continue, reinforcing expectations that it will remain more dovish than other central banks. On the contrary, BoC yesterday had great confidence on display maintaining its interest rates unchanged yet ending its QE bond buying program in a clear signal that rate hikes are coming. Today we note the release of the US weekly initial jobless claims figure, yet we highlight the US GDP rate advance for Q3 as the main economic data of the day which could create considerable volatility for the markets. The rate is forecasted to decelerate and reach on an annualized basis 2.7% qoq if compared to Q2’s 6.7% qoq and if so could weaken the USD as it would imply a considerable slowdown in the expansion of growth for the US economy. On the other hand, attention is placed also on the US stockmarkets and may we remind you that we get a number of earnings reports for high profile companies such as Apple (#AAPL) and Amazon (#AMZN). Also, on the commodities front, we highlight the drop of WTI prices, as the EIA reported a substantial built up of oil inventories in the US oil market.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Euro Mildly Higher after ECB, Dollar Dips Slightly on GDP Miss

Major pairs and crosses are stuck inside yesterday’s range so far, as consolidative trading continues. Euro appears to be lifted slightly by ECB’s press conference but there is no follow through buying. Dollar also looks just a touch weaker after worse than expected Q3 GDP data. Overall, commodity currencies are the softer ones, with eyes on broader risk sentiment.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Will ECB Fight Market Pricing For Early Rate Hikes?

ECB could tone down market expectations today, hurting euro. Loonie jumps after BoC terminates QE program but oil prices weigh. Stocks retreat amid worries of central bank error, US GDP eyed. Euro reality check?. The spotlight will fall on the European Central Bank (ECB) today, which will conclude its latest...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Maintains Its Gains

Although long-dated US yields have eased slightly this week, short-dated ones continue rising. This flattening of the yield curve, along with high energy prices, appears to be continuing to support the US dollar versus the G-7 currencies. The dollar index maintained its gains overnight, finishing 0.15% higher at 93.96. EUR/USD...
BUSINESS
Journal-News

Stocks wobble on Wall Street, easing back from record highs

Stocks wobbled in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs. Stocks wobbled in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Creeps Higher, Microsoft Sales Surge

FTSE -0.16% at 7267. US stocks are set to open mildly higher amid mixed earnings and falling commodity prices. Whilst tech earnings impressed these were being met head on by rising yields. Microsoft is set open over 1% higher after a boom in sales. Companies moving to the cloud has...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Stockmarkets Reach Record Highs

The USD edged higher against a number of its counterparts yesterday amidst low volatility, yet market attention is expected to remain on US stockmarkets as Dow Jones and S&P 500 reached new record high levels while Nasdaq also briefly touched its record high. There seems to be an increased interest for the tech sector and today we note the release of the earnings reports for Apple (#AAPL), Amazon (#AMZN), Bidu (#BIDU), Caterpillar (#CAT), pharmaceutical company Merck (#MRK), among others. As for financial releases we note the release of the durable goods orders growth rate for September, which is expected to decline into the negatives on a month-on-month basis and if so, could weaken the USD. Oil traders may be more interested in the release of the weekly EIA crude oil inventories figure, due out later in the American session especially after API’s release yesterday that showed another considerable increase in US oil inventories.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Could Not Rise Above 0.7550

Equities trade in a mixed fashion. Dow and Dax have dipped. Dow can fall towards 35500-35250 while below resistance at 36000. Dax can fall to 15400 but remains within 15400-15900 for the near term. Nikkei can fall to 28500/250 while below resistance at 29500/250. Shanghai has broken below support at 3550 and can fall towards 3500 in the next few sessions. Nifty and Sensex have scope to rise on the upside while above important supports at 18000 and 60000.
STOCKS

