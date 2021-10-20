CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Holds Loan Prime Rates

By MarketPulse
 9 days ago

China held its one and five-year Loan Prime Rates steady for the 18th month in a row this morning in a completely expected outcome. Easing from the PBOC is more likely to come in the form of more MLF’s or via a RRR cut for mainland banks. Far more attention is...

