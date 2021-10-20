CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equities In Asia Give Back Early Gains

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Equities in Asia, except for China, were higher across the board earlier today, but a combination of factors, notably a soft China session, has seen most of those early gains unwound. Overnight, US earnings and recovery package hopes kept the music playing on Wall Street, which shook of higher US yields...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Wall Street Opens Higher Despite a Sharp Slowdown in Q3 GDP

FTSE -0.2% at 7233. Manufacturers earnings reflect supply bottleneck, except Ford. US stocks are set to open higher on Thursday as investors weighed up more corporate earnings against the latest growth data. On the earnings from Ford trades 10% higher pre-market after an earnings beat and raising its guidance for...
Jack Ma
FOXBusiness

Stock futures give up gains ahead of major earnings reports

U.S. equity futures turned lower ahead of some heavyweight corporate earnings releases. The major futures indexes indicate a loss of 0.1%, the day after the S&P 500 reached its second new high in two days. General Motors, Ford Motor, Boeing and Coca-Cola were due to report Wednesday. Apple and Amazon...
actionforex.com

Asia Refuses US Earnings Bait

Once again, Asian equity markets are refusing to chase the carrots dangled by an impressive US earnings season, with regional markets all under pressure again today. China, once again, appears to be the culprit, although not all the negativity is its own making. China Industrial Profits rose by a healthy 16.30% YoY this morning, although the YTD number retreated to a still impressive 44.70%.
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.6%, giving back recent gains

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell sharply on Wednesday, giving back some of its recent gains as investors monitored policy changes at global central banks. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 8 basis points to 1.534% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 10 basis point to 1.947%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
actionforex.com

US Stockmarkets Reach Record Highs

The USD edged higher against a number of its counterparts yesterday amidst low volatility, yet market attention is expected to remain on US stockmarkets as Dow Jones and S&P 500 reached new record high levels while Nasdaq also briefly touched its record high. There seems to be an increased interest for the tech sector and today we note the release of the earnings reports for Apple (#AAPL), Amazon (#AMZN), Bidu (#BIDU), Caterpillar (#CAT), pharmaceutical company Merck (#MRK), among others. As for financial releases we note the release of the durable goods orders growth rate for September, which is expected to decline into the negatives on a month-on-month basis and if so, could weaken the USD. Oil traders may be more interested in the release of the weekly EIA crude oil inventories figure, due out later in the American session especially after API’s release yesterday that showed another considerable increase in US oil inventories.
Yen Recovers as Markets Extend Corrective Pattern

The forex markets are extending near term corrective moves today, with Yen turning slightly stronger, followed by Swiss Franc. Canadian Dollar and Sterling are the weaker ones, followed by Dollar. The Loonie will look into BoC policy decision for guidance. Meanwhile, broader markets will look at development in overall risk sentiments. European indexes are trading slightly lower but US futures point to high open.
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Could Not Rise Above 0.7550

Equities trade in a mixed fashion. Dow and Dax have dipped. Dow can fall towards 35500-35250 while below resistance at 36000. Dax can fall to 15400 but remains within 15400-15900 for the near term. Nikkei can fall to 28500/250 while below resistance at 29500/250. Shanghai has broken below support at 3550 and can fall towards 3500 in the next few sessions. Nifty and Sensex have scope to rise on the upside while above important supports at 18000 and 60000.
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
CNBC

HSBC sees opportunity in beaten down Chinese stocks

HSBC's Herald van der Linde sees opportunities now to buy Chinese stocks "at reasonable valuations." Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday, Van Der Linde said investors should be buying Chinese stocks. Elsewhere in the region, the strategist said Southeast Asia's markets also "look pretty good" as the Covid...
