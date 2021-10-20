Equities In Asia Give Back Early Gains

The USD edged higher against a number of its counterparts yesterday amidst low volatility, yet market attention is expected to remain on US stockmarkets as Dow Jones and S&P 500 reached new record high levels while Nasdaq also briefly touched its record high. There seems to be an increased interest for the tech sector and today we note the release of the earnings reports for Apple (#AAPL), Amazon (#AMZN), Bidu (#BIDU), Caterpillar (#CAT), pharmaceutical company Merck (#MRK), among others. As for financial releases we note the release of the durable goods orders growth rate for September, which is expected to decline into the negatives on a month-on-month basis and if so, could weaken the USD. Oil traders may be more interested in the release of the weekly EIA crude oil inventories figure, due out later in the American session especially after API’s release yesterday that showed another considerable increase in US oil inventories.

