Inflation Growth In The UK Slows Down

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

The US stock market closed yesterday in the green zone. At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones index increased by 0.56% to a one-month high, the S&P 500 index added 0.74%, and the NASDAQ index increased by 0.71%. The market growth came mostly from strength in...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

The Bond Rally Doubled Down In Ihe UK

Another incredible bull flattening wave rolled over on core bonds, from the EU over the UK to the US. The decline was both driven by easing (LT) real yields and inflation expectations. This may mean markets have come to fully realize monetary tightening is on the way, not only by tapering QE but also by raising rates much sooner than expected. The latter may explain the underperformance at the short end of the yield curve while expectations for declining growth overwhelmingly dominated the back end. Yields eventually changed +1.6 bps (3y) to -9 bps (30y) in the US. German yield changes varied from +1.8 bps (2y) over -6.1 bps (10y) to -8.9 bps (30y). The bond rally doubled down in the UK, where yields tanked a stunning 12-18 bps at the longer tenors. Sentiment in risky assets (equity, commodities) was weak but that didn’t help the dollar much. EUR/USD finished nearly unchanged near the 1.16 handle. The yen did well but could have done better given the size of the yield declines. Sterling felt the decline of UK Gilt yields but a still-unimpressive euro capped gains in EUR/GBP (finished at 0.844 from 0.842).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US: Modest Economic Growth in Q3 as Stimulus Boost Reverses

The U.S. economy grew at a modest 2.0% annualized pace in the third quarter, slightly below consensus expectations. After roaring ahead at a double-digit pace in the first half of the year, consumer spending grew only 1.6% annualized. That masks a massive divergence between spending on goods and services. Spending on durable goods reversed sharply, down 26.2% in Q3, while services grew at a healthy 7.9% pace. That still marks a slowing from 11.5% in the second quarter; some of it a natural deceleration after the initial reopening bounce, but some of it due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Despite flat yield curve, slow growth, surging inflation, bulls power on

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 28:. More data just out juxtapositions the seemingly endless optimism of the stock market against the more qualified reasoning of bond and currency markets. The growth rate for the US economy slowed to 2%, while the yield curve continues to flatten across the globe. There has been a surge in short-term yields practically overnight as bond traders know the game is up for ultra-loose monetary policy and are adjusting accordingly.
STOCKS
AFP

Delta wave slowed US economic growth in third quarter

The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday. The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter. The data was a setback for President Joe Biden and came shortly before he unveiled a $1.75 trillion social spending package that will anchor his "Build Back Better" agenda and serve as the signal achievement of his presidency -- if it wins congressional approval. Biden called the framework "historic," saying it would help create jobs and "put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."
U.S. POLITICS
actionforex.com

Will ECB Fight Market Pricing For Early Rate Hikes?

ECB could tone down market expectations today, hurting euro. Loonie jumps after BoC terminates QE program but oil prices weigh. Stocks retreat amid worries of central bank error, US GDP eyed. Euro reality check?. The spotlight will fall on the European Central Bank (ECB) today, which will conclude its latest...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Opens Higher Despite a Sharp Slowdown in Q3 GDP

FTSE -0.2% at 7233. Manufacturers earnings reflect supply bottleneck, except Ford. US stocks are set to open higher on Thursday as investors weighed up more corporate earnings against the latest growth data. On the earnings from Ford trades 10% higher pre-market after an earnings beat and raising its guidance for...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

WTI Oil Outlook: Oil Risks Deeper Pullback On Surprise Build Of Inventories

The WTI oil extends weakness on Thursday and hit two-week low, following Wednesday’s 2.8% drop (the biggest one-day loss since Aug 4). Oil prices came under increased pressure on surprise rise of US crude inventories last week (4.26 mln bls vs expected 1.91 mln bls build) and rising cases of Covid-19 in Europe, Russia and some parts of China that hurts expectations for an economic and oil demand recovery.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID

Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed to a 2% annual rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly growth since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — declined sharply from the 6%-plus annual growth rates of each of the previous two quarters. But now, with confirmed COVID cases declining, vaccination rates rising and more Americans venturing out to spend money, many economists think GDP is bouncing back to a...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Bank Of Canada Showtime, US Spending Deal In Sight

BoC rate decision today could spark fireworks in the loonie. Yen awaits BoJ meeting, aussie in focus after inflation stats. Earnings season fires up but all eyes on Capitol Hill. BoC to validate market pricing?. The main event today will be the Bank of Canada decision at 14:00 GMT, which...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Gold: Can It Break $1830 On Inflation Fears?

Signs of inflation abound for the global economy, from the anecdotal (Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey proclaiming that “Hyperinflation…[is] happening”) to the tangible (the Bank of Canada unexpectedly winding down its QE program and dramatically raising its inflation expectations for next year – see my colleague Joe Perry’s BOC recap report for more).
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
actionnewsnow.com

Bank of England official warns inflation could top 5% as UK economy slows

Inflation could surge above 5% early next year in the United Kingdom, according to the Bank of England's top economist, as product and labor shortages continue to hamper the country's economic recovery. "I would not be shocked — let's put it that way — if we see an inflation print...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

Will Slowing Economic Growth Delay Fed’s Tapering?

Federal Reserve officials have recently been talking up the case for starting the process of tapering the central bank’s asset purchases. This baby step towards a more hawkish policy stance could begin as early as next month. “While there is still room to improve on the employment leg of our...
BUSINESS
bulletin-news.com

The Increase To UK Cost Of Living Slowed Down In September – Economists Say

According to official data, price increases slowed marginally in September when the economy reopened. In the year to September, the rise in the cost of living, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, decreased to 3.1 percent, down from 3.2 percent in August. The major driver of price increases was...
BUSINESS
CNBC

UK inflation declines unexpectedly in September

Consumer prices rose 3.1% in annual terms in September, easing back from 3.2% in August, the Office for National Statistics said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to inflation of 3.2% in September although 11 of the 34 analysts who took part had predicted a slowing in the rate of price growth.
BUSINESS

