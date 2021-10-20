CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDJPY Advances Stumble At Near 4-Year Highs

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDJPY’s one-month rally off 109.19 may be running out of steam in the vicinity of the resistance band of 114.54-114.73, formed between the October 2018 and November 2017 rally peaks. Nonetheless, the climbing simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the bullish picture. The Ichimoku lines are indicating that positive...

actionforex.com

AUDUSD Stuck Around 0.7500, But Bias Still Positive

AUDUSD keeps fighting for a decisive close above the 0.7500 level for the second consecutive week, despite setting a foothold near the 0.7460 number. The recent fruitless bullish attempts suggest buying forces are fizzling out, with the MACD and the RSI somewhat endorsing that view as the former is rising at a relatively softer pace and the latter seems to be creating a lower high below its 70 overbought mark. Yet, as long as the indicators remain within the bullish territory, there is an opportunity for further improvement in the market.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USDJPY Takes A Breather Before Rallying Again

USDJPY has rebounded off the 113.40 support level with the simple moving averages (SMAs) following the market action. However, the MACD oscillator is diving below its trigger line in the positive region, while the RSI is sloping down around the 70 level. Both are suggesting that the next move may be to the downside rather to the upside.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Gains At Risk As Sellers Push Back

NZDUSD buyers have re-emerged after the minor price retreat but attempts to limit sellers’ ruling power are looking to have been in vain. As of late, the trendless simple moving averages (SMAs) are proposing a more neutral bearing in the pair. The Ichimoku lines are reflecting the fresh rally and...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Consolidates Gains

Gold treads water as markets await a slew of central bank decisions in the coming days. The recent break above the daily resistance at 1805 is a prerequisite for a bullish turnaround. However, the rally has met stiff selling pressure at the supply zone around 1813 which is at the origin of the September sell-off.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen near 4-year low

The Japanese yen is trading quietly in the Wednesday session as the currency continues to have a quiet week. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 114.27, down 0.28% on the day. The US dollar has been in retreat mode against many of the majors in the month of October, but a notable exception has been the Japanese yen, which continues to get pummelled by the greenback. Last week, USD/JPY climbed 1.78%, its best weekly performance since March 2020. Earlier on Wednesday, USD/JPY climbed to 114.69, its highest level since March 2017.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

WTI hits fresh seven-year highs near $81.50 amid supply squeeze

WTI rises to fresh seven-year tops above the $81 mark in the early European trading hours. Retreat in the US dollar helps crude oil to gain further. Oil set for a weekly gain above 3% on soaring gas prices. Crude oil continues to march higher and remains on track to...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

USDCAD Plummets As Divergence Between Fed And Boc Widens

The Canadian dollar jumped against the US dollar after the latest Bank of Canada decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. The bank also hinted that interest rate hikes will be coming soon. This is because the bank decided to wind down the quantitative easing policy. It expects that the economy will continue doing well in the coming months. It sees the economy rising by 6.5% in 2021 and then retreating to 4.5% in 2022. The bank expects that inflation will go back to 2% in the coming year.
BUSINESS
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8407; (P) 0.8421; (R1) 0.8440;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current recovery. But further fall is expected as long as 0.8467 resistance holds. Break of 0.8401 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 towards 0.8276 key long term support next. On the upside, break of 0.8467 minor resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound back to 55 day EMA (now at 0.8513).
MARKETS
Economy
Economy
Markets
Markets
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Retraces To Resistance Near 1.3770

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD found support at 1.3710 and started a recovery. By the middle of Thursday’s trading hours, the GBP/USD had reached the 1.3770 level. From 1.3760 up to 1.3777, the pair faced the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3707; (P) 1.3744; (R1) 1.3778;. Intraday bias is still extending the consolidation from 1.3833 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is expected with 1.3646 support intact. On the upside, above 1.3833 will target 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. Further rally would then be seen to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3646 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.3410 low.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD Remains Stable As Traders Eye US GDP Rate For Q3

The USD remained rather stable yesterday against a number of its counterparts. An exception could be the JPY as BoJ’s interest rate decision was released during today’s Asian session and the CAD which strengthened due to BoC’s interest rate decision. BoJ as was expected remained on hold and projected low inflation for years to come implying that the ultra-lose monetary policy is to continue, reinforcing expectations that it will remain more dovish than other central banks. On the contrary, BoC yesterday had great confidence on display maintaining its interest rates unchanged yet ending its QE bond buying program in a clear signal that rate hikes are coming. Today we note the release of the US weekly initial jobless claims figure, yet we highlight the US GDP rate advance for Q3 as the main economic data of the day which could create considerable volatility for the markets. The rate is forecasted to decelerate and reach on an annualized basis 2.7% qoq if compared to Q2’s 6.7% qoq and if so could weaken the USD as it would imply a considerable slowdown in the expansion of growth for the US economy. On the other hand, attention is placed also on the US stockmarkets and may we remind you that we get a number of earnings reports for high profile companies such as Apple (#AAPL) and Amazon (#AMZN). Also, on the commodities front, we highlight the drop of WTI prices, as the EIA reported a substantial built up of oil inventories in the US oil market.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The bulls still cannot prevail over the bears and, at the time of writing, the currency pair is located under the 1.1618 resistance zone. The few failed attempts at breaching the mentioned level could give the bears the necessary incentive to attack the next significant support of 1.1575. Today, the focus for investors will be the announcement of the European Central Bank interest rate decision (11:45 GMT), as well as the announcement of the initial jobless claims data for the U.S. (12:30 GMT). The outcome of the mentioned economic news could largely determine the future of the currency pair.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

US Oil Retraces After Overextension

WTI crude tumbled after an unexpected surge in US inventories. Medium-term sentiment remains bullish, though an overbought RSI on the daily chart may prompt buyers to proceed with caution. A fall below 82.50 and then 81.00 has exacerbated profit-takings as late buyers rushed for the exit. 79.50 is the next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Pierces Through Supports

The Canadian dollar surged after the Bank of Canada ended its QE. As the RSI from the daily chart showed an oversold situation, the greenback had attracted bargain hunters at its four-month low around 1.2300. However, it has given up all recent gains as it revisits the bottom. 1.2430 is...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Near 1.1620

Since the decline on October 25, the EUR/USD has continued to trade in range between the support of the 1.1585/1.1590 zone and the resistance of the 1.1618/1.1625 zone. Meanwhile, it has been spotted throughout the week that the hourly simple moving averages from time to time manage to impact the direction of the currency exchange rate.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GOLD Reaches Above 1,800.00

The price of gold found enough support in the 200-hour simple moving average to surge and pass the 1,800.00 level together with the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages, which strengthened the round price level. On Thursday morning, the price was testing the resistance of the 1,805.00 level. If the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Larger Bulls Likely To Resume After Consolidation

The USDJPY is standing at the back foot in European trading on Thursday, following a mild reaction on the outcome of BoJ policy meeting, earlier today. The Bank of Japan kept ultra-easy policy as expected, with short-term interest rate target remaining around -0.1%. BoJ expects the economy to eventually pick...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

ECB stands pat, continues PEPP with moderately lower pace

ECB kept monetary policy unchanged as widely expected. The interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The forward guidance is maintained. That is, “the Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present...
BUSINESS

