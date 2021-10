BOSTON (CBS) – There were 2,238 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down 10 from last week’s report on October 7. Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 1,901 cases among students and 337 among staff between October 7 and October 13. The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO