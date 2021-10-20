Culture Gabfest “I’ll Be Your Mirror” Edition

The protagonist of the Netflix megahit Squid Game is Seong Gi-hun, an indebted gambler and absentee father who screams, sweats, and strains his way through the very intense experience of watching hundreds of people get straight-up killed—while trying to avoid being killed, and retain some sense of ethics and loyalty, to boot. It’s a juicy role for the Korean actor Lee Jung-jae. But we wondered: what was it like to voice Gi-hun in English for the many people who watched Squid Game with the dubbing option turned on? So we asked the voice actor Greg Chun, a veteran of video games and anime who spoke to Slate from his studio in Los Angeles. Our conversation—on the hardest Squid Game scene to dub, the controversy around the Korean-to-English translation, and his time working on Call of Duty—has been edited and condensed for clarity.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO