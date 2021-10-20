Culture Gabfest “I’ll Be Your Mirror” Edition

In the last week, Netflix’s carefully crafted image as a content creator with a commitment to serving underrepresented audiences has gone up in flames, and instead of dousing the fire, the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, has been pouring gasoline on it. What started as a controversy over transphobic material in Dave Chappelle’s new special has grown into a full-blown crisis, culminating in a walkout by the company’s trans employees on Wednesday. It isn’t surprising to find a corporation putting profits ahead of a potential threat to a marginalized group’s safety; even in his initial email assuring Netflix’s employees that he took their concerns seriously, Sarandos couldn’t help bragging about The Closer’s “stickiness.” What is surprising is how long Netflix managed to convince both its users and its workers that they weren’t like anybody else.
