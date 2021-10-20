CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Cinema Adds Michael Lynton, Josh Berger to Board - Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Lynton, chair of Warner Music Group Corp. and Josh Berger, the former president and MD of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of Secret Cinema with immediate effect. Secret Cinema is a London-based company specialized in creating immersive experiences based on iconic film and...

