After a stop in Makawao to sample some of Komoda Store & Bakery’s famed stick doughnuts, dad Kelly Sellers of Ogden, Utah leads family members on the next leg of their downhill journey down the flanks of Haleakala Tuesday afternoon. Along for the ride was wife Suzanne Sellers and kids Tristan, 14, and Peyton, 12. “That was probably the best doughnut I have ever eaten,” Kelly Sellers said. “They said ‘world famous’ and I said, ‘I’ll be the judge of that.’ ” He said despite rain at the summit and rain in Makawao, the ride down had been a pleasure. “The ride has been really fast and really fun.”

MAKAWAO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO