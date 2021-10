Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin’s correction has lasted for over a week now, with its value shedding by over 7% after touching record levels around $67,000. However, the king coin, at press time, was in the middle of gradual recovery after testing a robust support zone. Much focus would now be on BTC’s next peak. If the price is able to best its previous swing high of $63,733, BTC could be well on its way to bigger landmarks heading into November.

