Marvel movies like “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and populist crowd-pleasers like “Free Guy” propelled Imax to its best quarter since COVID-19 altered the landscape of the movie business. Revenues for the three-month period ending on September 30, surged 51.9% to $56.6 million. That compared favorably to the $37.3 million in revenue that Imax reported in the year-ago period. Imax didn’t make a profit during the quarter, but its losses shrank, coming in at $8.4 million compared to the $47.2 million in losses that the big screen company logged in the year-ago period. Adjusted net losses per share came in at 8 cents, down from 75 cents in the same period in 2020.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO