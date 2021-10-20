CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Unilever margins in spotlight as inflation surges

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Unilever (LON: ULVR )'s battle with rising costs will take centre stage at its third-quarter results on Thursday, with investors focused on whether the consumer goods giant will cut its profit margin forecast for the second time this year. Crude oil prices hit three-year highs on Monday,...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

HNI Shares Slide As Inflation Bites Into Q3, Margin Shrinks

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.7% year-on-year, to $586.7 million, missing the analyst consensus of $592.14 million. Workplace Furnishings sales increased 11.3% Y/Y, and Residential Building Products sales rose 26%. The gross profit margin declined 330 basis points Y/Y to 33.3%. The operating margin contracted 310...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Unilever Warns ‘Elevated Levels’ of Cost Inflation to Last Until 2022

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Unilever’s prestige beauty division delivered robust growth in the fiscal third quarter, which saw underlying sales climb 2.5 percent to 13.5 billion euros. The parent of brands ranging from Dove, Vaseline and Pond’s to Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s, said Thursday that reported growth was 4 percent compared with last year, due both to new acquisitions, such as Paula’s Choice, and price hikes in the face of severe cost inflation.More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies of 2016 “We have delivered a good quarter against...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Unilever warns of more price hikes as inflation worsens

(Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year and its prices would have to rise further as consumer goods companies battle to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Inflation#Big Food#Nestle#Reuters#Ulvr#Procter Gamble#P G#Barclays#Barc
Fortune

Unilever hikes prices at fastest rate since 2012 as inflation bites

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Unilever Plc increased prices by the most in almost a decade, pushing rising raw material costs onto consumers and compensating for a decline in shipments in southeast Asia due to Covid-19 outbreaks. The maker of...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Inflation Hasn’t Hurt Consumer Giants Nestle, Unilever — Yet

Who says inflation is bad? Rising prices are helping some consumer giants deliver their strongest growth in years. But look a little farther ahead, and this could be as good as it gets for them for a while. Inflation in everything from coffee to packaging is accelerating. Ultimately, it’s shoppers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year

(Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year, keeping the pressure on consumer goods companies as they hike prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UK Recovery Perks up Despite Consumer Gloom and Inflation Surge

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's economy unexpectedly regained momentum in October, despite surging costs and mixed consumer signals, according to surveys on Friday that could tempt the Bank of England to raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic. The preliminary "flash" IHS Markit/CIPS Composite Purchasing Managers' Index rose by...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Chili's Parent Brinker Lower; Labor Costs, Commodity Inflation Cut Margins

Shares of Brinker International (EAT) - Get Brinker International, Inc. Report dropped on Wednesday after the parent of restaurant chains Chili's and Maggiano's said that inflation was eating into its profit margins. The Dallas company said that the Covid-19 surge starting in August worsened an industrywide labor shortage and that...
DALLAS, TX
schiffgold.com

As “Transitory” Inflation Persists More Companies Raising Prices to Offset Surging Costs

Consumers have been hit hard in the wallet by inflation this year, with CPI up 5.4% year-on-year in September. But consumer prices are only part of the inflation equation. Producers of goods and services also face rising prices in an inflationary environment. Producer price increases have been even more dramatic than the rise in CPI, and we’re starting to see those higher prices trickle down to consumers. This is yet another indication that inflation is far from “transitory.”
BUSINESS
investing.com

Huya Stock Slides after Goldman Reinstates Stock with Sell Rating

Investing.com — HUYA Inc (NYSE:HUYA) shares slid 1.4% on Thursday after Goldman Sachs put a sell rating on the stock on decelerating industry growth. Goldman reinstated the stock with a sell rating and $9 price target, with analyst Piyush Mubayi believing that live streaming revenue in China will decline year over year.
STOCKS
investing.com

Ferrovial Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q3

Investing.com - Ferrovial reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Ferrovial announced earnings per share of €-0.06 on revenue of €1.66B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €-0.06 on revenue of €1.63B. Ferrovial shares are up 23% from the beginning of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Not Surrendering XLE

Being an energy bear hasn’t been easy in recent weeks, although the past couple of days may have finally marked a peak. I am still captivated by the pattern in the oil and gas index, which shows a major resistance zone has been tagged. The way I have expressed this...
MARKETS
investing.com

Starbucks Revenue Falls Short of Estimates in Q4

Investing.com - Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported Thursday mixed fourth-quarter results as revenue that fell short of expectations as the flare up in Covid-19 infections weighed on international sales. Starbucks shares lost 0.94% in after-hours trade following the report. Starbucks announced earnings per share of $1 on revenue of $8.15 billion. Analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Linde lifts 2021 earnings forecast again, sets emissions goals

(Reuters) -Linde, the world's largest industrial gas company, on Thursday raised its 2021 earnings forecast for the third time this year and set goals for cutting carbon emissions. The U.S.-German supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen said it now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to increase...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy