FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy pattern setting in, few rain chances in the mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklaaahoma (and north Texas)... where the winds come sweeping down the Plains thanks to an upper-level low exiting! Here’s our current set up: High pressure is to our west and a strong low pressure is to our east. Texoma happens to be smushed right in the middle! The tight pressure gradient will result in northwest winds today 20 to 30mph with gust into the 40s, 50s and even the 60s this afternoon. Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Beckham counties are under a high wind warning until 7PM tonight. Everyone else is under a wind advisory also until 7PM. Gusts will be highest for counties under the warning. The strongest of winds will occur between 9AM-5PM. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles! People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

LAWTON, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO