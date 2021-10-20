CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy pattern setting in, few rain chances in the mix

By Jacob Durham
KPLC TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern has begun to change as humidity is slowly returning with dew points climbing back into the lower 60′s and that has added a little mugginess into the air. Temperatures this morning are running some 10-15 degrees warmer than what we are seeing 24...

www.kplctv.com

