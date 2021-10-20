CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland.

Authorities in Germany say have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin.

An Interior Minister spokesman, Steve Alter, said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.

While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland’s efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the border.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany's Merkel due in post-crisis Greece on 2-day visit

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel flies to Greece Thursday for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe Merkel was due in Athens on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when the country rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter Greece. The decision led to Greece entering World War II, fighting a far stronger adversary and eventually suffering a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany After arriving, Merkel was to head to dinner at the residence of Prime Minister Kyriakos...
EUROPE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Belgium warns Poland "not to play with fire" over EU dispute

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union founding member Belgium warned Poland on Wednesday not to treat the EU like “a cash machine” to boost its economic fortunes while disregarding its democratic and rule of law principles at will. “You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values,” said Belgian...
EUROPE
The Independent

EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day ($1.2 million) over the country's longstanding dispute with the bloc over judicial independence.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.”EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media. The conflict came to the fore again at the beginning of the month when Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. The EU argues that the Polish government has stacked the Constitutional Tribunal with handpicked judges.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horst Seehofer
The Associated Press

Poland plans ‘radical’ strengthening of its military

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a homeland defense bill which he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deputy prime minister who is undisputedly the most powerful politician...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

France’s Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest, a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe’s nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary’s capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she...
POLITICS
AFP

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse, but critics say more work needed

Germany's new parliament met for the first time Tuesday after last month's election, ushering in a post-Merkel era that is more female, younger and more ethnically diverse. But while the top job is expected to pass from Germany's first female chancellor to a man, the Bundestag lower house's powerful speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand off the gavel to Baerbel Bas -- only the third woman to hold the post.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany's newly elected parliament to convene for first time

Germany’s newly elected parliament is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday. The 736-member lower house, or Bundestag, is expected to elect as its new speaker Baerbel Bas of the center-left Social Democrats which emerged from last month’s election as the strongest party.German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the meeting although she is no longer a lawmaker. She will be sitting on the visitor stands of parliament. Later in the afternoon, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will formally dismiss Merkel and her Cabinet though they will be asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Ap#The European Union#Interior#Cabinet#Eu
AFP

Greek PM tells Turkey to stop 'aggressive posturing'

Greece's leader on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its "aggressive posturing" and engage in talks over their maritime dispute, during a visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties with Gulf countries. "And I think at the end of the day Turkey will also realise that this aggressive posturing in the eastern Mediterranean is not going to lead anywhere."
POLITICS
Reuters

Most Poles says govt should give ground in EU rule-of-law row - survey

WARSAW (Reuters) - Almost three quarters of Poles think authorities should accept some or all EU demands to roll back judicial reforms it says violate the rule of law, a survey showed, suggesting strong disapproval of the hardline stance the government has taken. Warsaw’s already fraught relations with Brussels were...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Poland's PM warns EU against starting 'World War Three'

Poland has vowed to "defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal" as it warned the EU against starting "World War Three" by imposing financial sanctions over Warsaw’s challenge to the supremacy of European law. In an attempt to give ground in the rule-of-law dispute, Mateusz Morawiecki,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Reuters

Poland backs sanctions on airlines transporting migrants to Belarus

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Poland supports imposing sanctions on airlines transporting migrants hoping to enter the European Union to Belarus, the interior minister said in a letter to his German counterpart on Thursday. European Union foreign ministers debated new economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including on airlines, to...
LIFESTYLE
kfgo.com

Germany’s Merkel says EU needs to reach agreement on Poland, migration

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday rule of law is a core aspect of the European Union, which should find ways of reaching agreement with Poland and a common line on migration issues during talks on Friday. “We have to find ways of coming back together...
POLITICS
NWI.com

Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security official on Wednesday proposed introducing joint German-Polish patrols on the two countries' border to help clamp down on illegal crossings into Germany by migrants arriving from Belarus, but said no one has any intention of closing the frontier. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany to keep border open despite migrant influx from Belarus

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Germany is not considering closing its border with Poland to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday. "No one intends to close the border," Seehofer told journalists at a conference on...
IMMIGRATION
101 WIXX

Germany offers Poland border guards to help manage Belarus arrivals

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany’s interior minister offered to send border control officers to Poland to help the country manage the influx of refugees seeking to enter the European Union from Belarus, adding that Germany could also offer logistical support. In a letter to his Polish counterpart, Horst Seehofer offered both...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Night crossings: Germany braces as Belarus route swells migrant flows

EISENHUETTENSTADT, Germany (Reuters) – Zhina ran in the dead of night through a forest near the Belarusian-Polish border. Crucifix clenched in her pocket, she slipped with her mother and younger sister through a hole cut in the wire fence by men she believed were Belarusian police. Last week, the 17-year-old...
IMMIGRATION
b975.com

In forests on Poland-Belarus border, migrants fight for survival

NEAR SOKOLKA, Poland (Reuters) – Mohammed, a 26-year-old Yemeni migrant, flew to Belarus from Malaysia in August hoping to make it to Poland and on to western Europe. He spent two weeks in a forest near the Polish border in October, where he says he was forced across the border 11 times by Polish or Belarussian guards, had most of his belongings stolen and was cold, thirsty and hungry with only leaves to eat.
IMMIGRATION
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy