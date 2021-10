Breeze Airways and Airbus unveiled the carrier’s brand new Airbus A220-300 on Tuesday. The almost immediate speculation was where Breeze would fly the jets. While they will initially fly on short-haul hops for familiarization purposes, the plan is to put them on longer routes, including domestic transcontinental flights. However, speaking about the aircraft’s abilities, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, David Neeleman, put a lot of attention on the possibility of using these aircraft to try a new market segment for the Airbus A220: long-haul flying.

