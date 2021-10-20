Man arrested, woman shot and killed by police after pursuit in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody and a woman is dead after being shot by police during a standoff in the Poconos, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say this all began Tuesday night around 10:57 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the vehicle became disabled in the northbound lane of State Route 611 after a vehicle pursuit. The female, 54 from Mount Pocono and male occupant repeatedly refused to exit the vehicle or comply with officers’ commands.

Police say as they ordered the two to leave the vehicle, it was determined there was a firearm in their possession. The State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was able to contact the occupants and the man exited the vehicle.

Police say as the male was exiting the vehicle, he handed the weapon to the female. Police say the woman then pointed the firearm and shot at police on the scene. Troopers returned fire, striking the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The male was taken into police custody.

Eyewitness News spoke to the coroner and a nearby business owner about the incident.

“Just after 7, we were notified to come to 611 in regards to a deceased female on scene, an incident that started last evening and ended sometime in the early hours this morning. As I said, we have one deceased female,” explained Tom Yanac, Monroe County Coroner.

Jay Patel, who works at the Tobacco and More Outlet says he didn’t know what all the commotion was about.

“Once I got to work, I saw a bunch of cars telling us to go the other way and I told the police officer, I work over here so I need to get in over here, and afterward I came outside and saw all of this going on,” said Patel.

State Route 611 has since reopened to local traffic after being shut down for many hours.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police will continue to investigate this incident.

This is an active investigation and Eyewitness News will give you updates as they come in.

