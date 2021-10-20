Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

This gorgeous 1988 Aston Martin V8 Volante Zagato is currently searching for a new owner to push it to its limits once again. Aston Martin has built somewhat of a reputation for being one of Europe's most significant automotive manufacturers ever to hit the asphalt. This comes from decades of producing some of the fastest and most luxurious GT cars that Britain has ever seen. That being said, most people probably only know of specific models such as the DB5 and others like it who use their incredible style and screen presence to their advantage. However, that doesn't mean that Aston Martin doesn't make good cars outside of those models. Frequently you will find more exciting vehicles outside of the usual popular lineup.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO