Believe it or not, the “limousine liberal” tag was first used by a Democrat to describe a Republican in a New York City mayoral campaign during the late 1960s. Back then, the Democratic Party was still largely cemented as America’s working-class party. Today, it’s an entirely different story. Few policies highlight that more right now than those of the SALT reform proposal now before Congress. Yes, the constant barrage of virtual signaling by the left is the clearest signal of all, but those antics are far too numerous to address in a single column.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO