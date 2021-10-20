CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL insider blasts Joe Judge, Dave Gettleman for Giants’ leadership and talent ‘void’

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Time to play the blame game. And when you’re 1-5, there’s plenty to go around. That’s where the New York Giants find themselves as they get ready for their Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora joined @BetMGM Daily on Tuesday and...

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

3 stats that show Dave Gettleman has failed miserably

The New York Giants are staring another top-five draft pick in the face after a 1–5 start to the 2021 season. Aside from a surprising victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Giants have been relatively inefficient against teams that most would consider beatable. Ranging from the Atlanta Falcons to the Washington Football Team, Big Blue had their fair share of opportunities to start the season strong but instead imploded under head coach Joe Judge.
NFL
Yardbarker

Here’s why the New York Giants can’t afford to wait on firing Dave Gettleman

Admittedly, it did help me to feel a bit better for a short amount of time. Now, though, it’s time to get back to being rational and trying to examine what the New York Giants can do to start to dig themselves out of the massive hole the once-proud franchise currently finds itself in. The action plan for that centers around firing GM Dave Gettleman immediately — like tonight, immediately.
NFL
New York Sports Nation

Dave Gettleman’s Leash is About to Run Out

During the halftime celebration for the 10th anniversary of Super Bowl XLVI this past Sunday, Tom Coughlin highlighted how the NFL season is long; boy is he right. The Giants are now 1-5 and it feels like déjà vu all over again. Since 2018, the Giants have started off 1-7, 2-11, 1-7, and now the aforementioned 1-5. Those teams finished off 5-11, 4-12, and 6-10. The man at the helm at all of those teams: Dave Gettleman. Through all of these losing seasons, there has been some sort of caveat to keep him in charge. First was the fact that his drafts looked solid, which now are filled with question marks. Coming into this year, his saving grace was that him and Joe Judge were able to build what looked like a solid foundation of a team. That foundation has offered minimal optimism. If the Giants don’t win Sunday, Dave Gettleman should be relieved of his duties immediately.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Chuba Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Time#The New York Giants#The Carolina Panthers#Cbs Sports Nfl#Darnold#Td#Nyg
FanSided

Grading 7 of Dave Gettleman’s biggest signings, trades as NY Giants GM

Dave Gettleman arrived as NY Giants general manager, vowing to rebuild the team along both lines of scrimmage and led by a power running attack, but success hasn’t followed. Dave Gettleman became the NY Giants GM in December of 2017, joining a team that was coming fresh off a 3-13 season, with an aging Eli Manning at QB, a disgruntled, but still amazing receiver in Odell Beckham, and a somewhat aging defense.
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Announce Update On Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers announced some unfortunate news about the health status of star wide receiver Davante Adams on Monday, just a few days before the team travels to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The team placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, about 24 hours after their...
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
163K+
Followers
79K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy