CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

News update from FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoroner identifies victim in deadly crash...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
CrimeOnline

Younger Brother of Murdered 8-Year-old Saw Kendrick Lee’s Body Covered in Cockroaches; Boys Were Living Without Electricity and Asked Police for Food

The younger surviving brothers may have been forcibly locked in separate rooms. Weeks before they were rescued, Brian Coulter allegedly broke the 10-year-old brother’s jaw. The boy received no treatment or pain medication. New, disturbing details in the case of three siblings left alone with the decomposing corpse of their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Carver County crash identified as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Carver County this past week has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Jessica L. Peterson. The 30-year-old Belle Plaine woman was riding a motorcycle eastbound on County Road 40 when she crashed around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, east of Highway 25. First responders transported Peterson to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, where she succumbed to her injuries.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Fox Carolina
northwestmoinfo.com

Murder Suspect Charged With Assaulting Fellow Inmate

Edward James Elijah Withey. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A Milan man facing murder charges in the death of his wife in May has been charged with assault of a fellow inmate in Daviess County. Authorities say 21-year old Edward James Elijah Withey assaulted an inmate identified only as “JC”...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Police say ‘very good possibility’ Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

A spokesman for the North Port police said that there was a “very good possibility” that Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing. North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor made the claim to PEOPLE while discussing a blunder the department made misidentifying Mr Laundrie. “Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased,” Mr Taylor said. “He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home.”Mr Taylor was adding context to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Pastor Shot to Death at Compton Intersection

A 67-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim was identified by family as Reginald Moore. "He wanted to make sure we were safe...coming to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

'I need guns, I need alcohol, and I need to kill all of these people': Female student, 15, is arrested for 'making explosives and plotting a mass shooting' at her Utah high school in 2024

A 15-year-old girl in Utah has been arrested for allegedly making explosives and planning a mass shooting at her high school. The Weber High School student was charged September 30 in 2nd District Juvenile Court in Ogden, Utah, with use of a weapon of mass destruction and a first-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by KSL.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy