New York City, NY

McCain book shares why she left ‘toxic’ times at ‘The View’

By David Bauder
Lowell Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain says she decided to leave “The View” following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument. McCain, who left this summer after four years as the daytime...

www.lowellsun.com

