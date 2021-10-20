CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

A year after Lagos bloodshed, Nigerians say police reform promises prove hollow

By Libby George, Nneka Chile
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

LAGOS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - One year ago, Adebanjo Akinwunmi gleefully waved a Nigerian flag at the Lekki Toll Gate, a stretch of tarmac in front of toll booths on a highway on the outskirts of Lagos. Joined by thousands of his countrymen, he demanded an end to what demonstrators said was endemic police brutality.

But the ebullient protests, which had taken place in cities across the nation of some 200 million, ended at the toll gate in a hail of gunfire.

Demonstrators said soldiers and police opened fire on Oct. 20, though both denied using live rounds. Rights group Amnesty International said 12 protesters were killed in two districts that night, triggering the worst street unrest since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999.

At the toll gate on Wednesday, police forcibly dispersed hundreds of protesters in vehicles and dozens on foot who tried to mark the anniversary of the shooting, firing tear gas and detaining at least five, according to Reuters witnesses.

The largely peaceful protesters waved Nigerian flags and held placards reading: "Say no to oppression".

Police slapped one man as he resisted efforts to bundle him into a security vehicle, and another man inside had visible wounds to his head.

Dozens were also marching in Abuja, the capital, amid a heavy police presence.

The government has never acknowledged the extent of the violence. But it has promised to transform policing, including meeting the demonstrators' demand to shut down the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit activists blamed for a campaign of extortion, violence, kidnapping and intimidation.

Activists say those government promises have proven hollow. SARS has largely been reconstituted under another name, and abuses are being perpetrated by other units with impunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLBtD_0cWn99AK00
Adebanjo Akinwunmi raises his flags as Nigeria marks the one anniversary of the EndSARS anti-police brutality protests in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2021. Picture taken October 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nneka Chile

"It is very disappointing," Akinwunmi said, adding: "There's no account on anything, any human life or property."

On Wednesday, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said government and police were taking steps - some not publicized - to address police brutality. These include establishing judicial panels and promises that states would indict police for crimes.

"We are committed to ensuring a comprehensive police reform," Mohammed said.

Rinu Oduala, who served on a panel investigating police brutality in Lagos, quit in February in frustration because the body was failing to tackle the problem.

"While these panels were sitting, there were ongoing cases of police violence," she said. "The government has turned a blind eye to it all."

Far from becoming a more open society, Nigeria has slipped two points, to 45 out of 100, on the Freedom House index of world freedom. The watchdog cited extrajudicial killings, torture, and other abuses by military and law-enforcement agencies. Human Rights Watch said hopes for accountability "remain inconclusive and bleak".

In June, Nigeria banned Twitter after it deleted tweets by President Muhammadu Buhari. Activists say that makes it harder to organise.

Still, Akinwunmi is hopeful that the anniversary of the protests can again unite the nation.

"We will be able to remember the time that there was a time like this that we had one goal, one voice," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Nigerian Youths Protest A Year After Bloody Crackdown

Nigerian youths held memorial protests in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, one year after security forces violently suppressed mass protests against police brutality and bad governance. Under heavy police watch, dozens of protesters rallied in a procession of cars waving green and white national flags from windows at the Lekki...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘It’s us or them’: How Sudanese generals sacrificed civilian politicians to save their own necks

It was not past 3:30 am yet when they came. She saw them and ran to her parents’ room to warn her dad, with fear overwhelming her small face. The soldiers, in civilian clothes, were armed to the teeth. They pushed the door and spread themselves along the stairs in an assault formation as if they were liberating a military fortress from foreign conquerors in a glorious battle.Khalid Omar was in dismay. It has been just two years since he was chosen as a minister in the transitional government of Sudan, and he had witnessed...
MILITARY
The Independent

Sudan strongman is seen as an insider with powerful allies

The general who led Sudan’s coup was for years a little-known figure who stayed behind the scenes. But Abdel-Fattah Burhan has powerful allies, including Gulf nations and a feared Sudanese paramilitary commander, and he appears intent on keeping Sudan’s military firmly in control despite pressure for greater democracy.Burhan first vaulted to the fore in 2019, when he and other top generals toppled Omar al-Bashir under pressure from mass demonstrations against the autocrat's 30-year rule.Burhan then chaired a ruling military council until international pressure forced the generals to reach a power-sharing deal with the protesters. That established a joint...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
bpr.org

The Latest on Haiti’s Kidnappings

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian remain kidnapped in Haiti – with a $17 million ransom demanded for their release. The Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries was visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, when they were kidnapped by a powerful Haitian gang. The FBI is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Lagos#Nigerians#Amnesty International
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
atlantanews.net

Pakistan lashes out as India warns of air strikes,

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
WORLD
CBS News

Video includes purported threat from Haitian gang to kill kidnapped U.S. missionaries

A Haitian gang leader has threatened to kill 17 members of a U.S. Christian missionary group being held hostage in the lawless Caribbean nation. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, a man believed to be the leader of the "400 Mazowo" gang says he'll shoot the 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, if his group's demand for $1 million in ransom for each hostage is not met.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Deadly street clashes in Sudan as Biden slams military coup

Sudan's security forces clashed Thursday with protesters furious over a military coup that has derailed a transition to democracy, as US President Joe Biden joined an international chorus of condemnation against the takeover. At least one protester was killed, according to medics, on the fourth consecutive day of street violence in Khartoum, where security forces reportedly used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against demonstrators. It came as Biden and the UN Security Council called for a restoration of the civilian-led government toppled by the army early this week. "Our message to Sudan's military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored," Biden said in a statement.
PROTESTS
AFP

Haitian police receive proof that hostages are alive

Haitian police have received proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian abducted by a gang are alive, a police source said Thursday. The missionaries and family members were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. "We have proof that all the hostages are alive," a source with the National Police told AFP without saying what kind of proof it was or when it was received. The police said negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are under way and several FBI agents in Haiti are helping with the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy