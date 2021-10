If you haven’t heard of Latrine, that’s about to change. The streetwear brand will be prominently featured in the new series, Fairfax, which premieres this week. Look no further than its Instagram bio to get a feel for the label’s not-a-care-to-give attitude. It reads: “You might recognize us from that cartoon @fairfaxonprime cause we just got the Bezos bag for that #fairfaxonprime.” Latrine’s collaboration with Dr. Phil, which sees the famous doctor’s face on a range of T-shirts, will tell you even more about the not-so-serious approach to fashion. Fittingly, Latrine’s latest release, a rare beekeeper suit, is completely random yet has a distinct air of desirability to it. Piquing our curiosity, HYPEBEAST got our hands on the new Latrine ‘fit for an exclusive Unboxing.

