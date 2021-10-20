Princess Charlotte tops list of ‘Rich Kids 2021’ followed by Prince George and Beyonce’s child Blue Ivy

Princess Charlotte is set to become the richest child in the world, according to a new index.

Company Electric Rides on Cars has made an index comparing the fortunes of famous children, and with an estimated net worth of £3.6 billion, the young royal has come up top.

Charlotte is closely followed by her older brother George, who is worth a not too shabby £2.16 billion, they say, and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy comes in at third with £720 million to her name.

Meanwhile, another royal, Louis of Cambridge (George and Charlotte’s younger brother) is fourth with the same amount. The indexers estimate that Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri will be the fifth most wealthy child in the world with an estimated fortune of £576 million.

The researchers calculated the amount by estimated the inherited wealth these children will receive.

“While every effort has been taken to ensure that the net worths shown are as accurate as possible, as specific financial information about individuals isn’t publicly available, the figures shown should be treated as estimates only, based on the information available,” they said.

Here’s the full list of wealthy youngsters:

1. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

2. Prince George of Cambridge

3. Blue Ivy Carter

4. Louis of Cambridge

5. Suri Cruise

6. Stormi Webster

7. Vivienne & Knox Jolie-Pitt

8. Max & Emme Maribel Muñiz

9. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi

10. Ryan Kaji

Can any of them lend us a fiver?