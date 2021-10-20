CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Afterparty: The Cast And Other Quick Things About The Apple TV+ Murder Mystery Series

By Philip Sledge
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just as one successful Apple TV+ original — Ted Lasso — wraps up, another comedy series with a great premise, large ensemble cast, and potential for a lot of laughs is right around the corner. That show, the Chris Miller and Phil Lord series The Afterparty, will soon be coming to...

CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Florida Star

Comedy Series ‘Acapulco’ To Premiere On Apple TV+

Those who liked the movie “How to Be a Latin Lover” may want to tune in to Apple TV+’s upcoming “Acapulco” series. It is inspired by the comedy film starring Eugenio Derbez, one of the top Mexican commodities in Hollywood, who doubles as actor and filmmaker. The new streaming show, executive produced and starring Derbez, premieres on Oct. 8.
TV SERIES
/Film

The Afterparty: Release Date, Cast, And More

What do you get when you filter a murder mystery through the terrifically creative lens of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, two of Hollywood's best working storytellers? Answer: "The Afterparty," a new ensemble mystery series which looks like it could be one of the best shows of 2022. Here's everything we know about it so far.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Shrinking: Apple TV+ Orders New Comedy Series Starring Jason Segel

Shrinking is coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new comedy series that will star Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother). He’ll play a psychiatrist who breaks all the rules and tell his patients exactly what he thinks. Ten episodes have been ordered for the series.
TV SERIES
fourfourtwo.com

Ted Lasso Season 3: Everything we know about the new series of the Apple TV+ show

The Emmy award-winning show Ted Lasso is set to return to Apple TV+ in 2022. The show stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football-turned-Premier League coach, as he attempts to manage fictional outfit AFC Richmond. The show has become a somewhat surprise hit and has since struck a licensing deal with the Premier League.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

HARRIET THE SPY Series Gets a Trailer and Premiere Date on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced that they will be premiering the first half of Harriet the Spy the series with five episodes on November 19, and the second half will be released in Spring 2022. This animated series will adapt the beloved book of the same name by Louise Fitzhugh, and it stars Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch, Lacey Chabert, Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson, and Charlie Schlatter. Here’s the official synopsis:
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

The Expendables 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Movie

It has been a little more than a decade since Sylvester Stallone got some of the biggest action stars of yesterday and today together for the over-the-top and raucous spectacle that was The Expendables. Two sequels quickly followed in the years following, and it looked like The Expendables 4 wouldn’t be all that far behind. But as is often the case in Hollywood, plans fell through and fans were left waiting and waiting for Barney Ross (Stallone), Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), and the rest of the wild bunch to get back action.
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ series ‘Wool’ adds Common to cast alongside Rebecca Ferguson

Earlier this year, we heard about a major new series heading to Apple TV+ called Wool. The show is set to star Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible Fallout) in the lead role. And while we’re still missing a premiere date, we at least know one more face joining the cast today.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Common joins growing cast of Apple TV+ dystopia series 'Wool'

Rapper and actor Common has signed up to join the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ drama series "Wool," becoming the latest in a string of high-profile additions to the production. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Common has joined the increasingly impressive cast, which includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Common Cast in Apple’s Star-Filled Sci-Fi Series ‘Wool’

Common has signed on to the increasingly impressive cast of Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama series Wool. Wool, based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of novels, is set in a future dystopia where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep, where they believe they’re protected from a toxic atmosphere. The John Wick: Chapter 2 actor and Grammy-winning rapper will play Sims, the silo’s head of judicial security. He joins previously announced castmembers Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible: Fallout), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), Rashida Jones (The Office) and David Oyelowo (Selma). The series is written by Graham Yost (Justified) and directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game). The series is executive produced by Yost, Tyldum and Ferguson alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Remi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda, who also serve as executive producers on the drama, produced by AMC Studios. Common is repped by UTA. Wool will join Apple’s increasing originals lineup of titles like Ted Lasso, Foundation and For All Mankind. There’s no Wool release date as of yet.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Chucky TV Series

It’s been more than 30 years since Chucky was introduced to the world. During that time, the psychotic doll has unleashed his terror in eight movies, two short films, and a video game. He has even made some comic book appearances. Now the Child’s Play franchise has officially been brought to the small screen. The new Chucky TV series, which airs on SyFy and the USA Network, brings Chucky back in full force and he’s ready to wreak havoc on a whole new cast of people. This time, however, the new format will allow viewers to see a different side of Chucky and it’s going to be one of his wildest rides yet. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Chucky the TV series.
TV SERIES
Morning Sun

Apple TV+ drama series exploits alien ‘Invasion’

“Invasion” has the potential to be a lesson in geography and a travelogue with aliens. As extraterrestrials attempt a global land-grab, the 10-part Apple TV+ drama tracks the fallout for individuals across continents. Among those whose stories are told: A rural American sheriff (Sam Neill), a U.S soldier (Shamier Anderson) stationed in the Middle East, and a Japanese aerospace technician (Shioli Kutsuna). The creators include Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” and “Deadpool” films) and David Weil (“Hunters”). Three episodes will be released Friday, with new episodes out weekly.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Trying’ Is the British Apple TV+ Series Ready to Fill the ‘Ted Lasso’ Void

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Trying’: Apple TV+ Maybe it’s trite to call couples a “team,” but if there’s one current TV couple that really earns such a description, it’s Jason Ross and Nikki Newman from the Apple TV+ series “Trying.” It makes sense, given how much of the show so far is based around the two making an attempt (few series sport a title as thesaurus-prompting as this one) to grow their family. After finding out they can’t conceive on their own, Nikki and Jason begin the lengthy adoption process....
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Wonka: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Movie Starring Timothée Chalamet

It has been 50 years since the late Gene Wilder took us to a world of pure imagination in the 1971 classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and in a little more than a year from now, Timothée Chalamet will take us back to where it all began for Roald Dahl’s beloved chocolatier. In the very near future, one of Hollywood’s brightest stars will don the iconic coat and top hat (and hopefully cane) as he stars in Wonka, an origin story for Willy Wonka and how he came to be the most famous candy maker of all time. If this is the first you’re hearing about the upcoming movie, worry not, for we have put together a quick yet comprehensive guide of all the scrumdiddlyumptious information we have so far.
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and others join Apple TV+ climate change series ‘Extrapolations’

We first heard about a climate change anthology series coming from Scott Z. Burns way back in January of last year. At the time, nothing was confirmed, but it looked like Apple was close to securing a deal for the series that would eventually see the light of day on Apple TV+. It actually wouldn’t be until December that the deal would be finalized, and some of the initial details were revealed. And today, we finally know how the cast is shaping up.
TV & VIDEOS
