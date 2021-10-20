CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh: Oct. 22-23 Free dental Clinic

By Opinion
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cbdn3_0cWn6cIz00

Dr. Dan Pituch from Mission Of Mercy (M.O.M. Pittsburgh) joined the Rob Pratte show October 19th to talk details about the free dental clinic happening October 22-23 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It is a first come first serve basis until capacity is met for each day. Patients will be required to take a 15 minute rapid Covid-19 test upon arrival.

According to a 2019 study by the CDC, only 50.2% of 18-64 aged Americans had dental care in the past 12 months from 2014-2017. More recently an estimated 74 million Americans do not have any dental coverage (according to the college of Illinois Dental School).

In 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, there was over 100,000+ people who came for dental work according to Pituch. The expectation is that there will be even more this year due to so many people losing healthcare coverage during the pandemic.

For more information you can go to the Mission of Mercy website: https://mompgh.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KDKA News Radio

Get Marty: UPMC Spotlight - Free dental clinic to help hundreds get care they desperately need.

The Get Marty: UPMC Spotlight is produced with the generous support of UPMC. Life Changing Medicine. Doctors say your dental care can be the place to catch other health problems before they happen or even before they get worse, but not everyone has access to a dentist. Whether it's a lack of insurance or simply the cost is too great, it's very common for dental care to be placed behind other health priorities. That's why UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh are partnered with A Call to Care as the organization gears up for its big event, the Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh free dental clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on October 22nd and 23rd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy