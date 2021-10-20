The Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh: Oct. 22-23 Free dental Clinic

Dr. Dan Pituch from Mission Of Mercy (M.O.M. Pittsburgh) joined the Rob Pratte show October 19th to talk details about the free dental clinic happening October 22-23 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It is a first come first serve basis until capacity is met for each day. Patients will be required to take a 15 minute rapid Covid-19 test upon arrival.

According to a 2019 study by the CDC, only 50.2% of 18-64 aged Americans had dental care in the past 12 months from 2014-2017. More recently an estimated 74 million Americans do not have any dental coverage (according to the college of Illinois Dental School).

In 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, there was over 100,000+ people who came for dental work according to Pituch. The expectation is that there will be even more this year due to so many people losing healthcare coverage during the pandemic.

For more information you can go to the Mission of Mercy website: https://mompgh.org/