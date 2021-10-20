Manchester United, Liverpool, and great expectations (w/Mark Kastner)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota identified his side’s “perfect start” as a key factor in their huge win over Manchester United on Sunday.Jurgen Klopp’s side went two goals up inside 13 minutes, with Jota turning home a superb low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.The visitors would then go on to net twice more before half-time before eventually running out 5-0 winners in one of the most remarkable results in Premier League history.And Jota believes it was that fast start that proved decisive in Liverpool setting them on their way to an inspired win.Speaking to the club website, he said: “It’s hard to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO