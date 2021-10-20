Manchester United, Liverpool, and great expectations (w/Mark Kastner)

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has weighed in on the best player in the world debate. The Norwegian gave his verdict when asked whether it was United's Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. Ronaldo and Salah have been in terrific goal scoring form this season and both scored the...
Manchester United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo was romantic. After all that time apart, the heart-throb was back where he belonged. But it’s been looking less Sleepless in Seattle and more Meandering in Manchester. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after Wednesday’s win over Atalanta that anyone questioning Ronaldo’s work-rate should watch the performance...
On the list of what would make for a good footballing day for Liverpool players, coaches, and fans, it would be rather hard to top going to Old Trafford and defeating Manchester United, your biggest rivals, by a lopsided five goals to nil scoreline. On Sunday, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds did...
On October 24th, 2016, Trent Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur. The match was for the fourth round of the League Cup and it took place at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp fielded the following starting XI, for those of you interested in a bit of reminiscing:. Mignolet;...
Liverpool are better than Manchester United. We knew this before the match kicked off on Sunday, and we certainly know this today. For once, football was as simple as that — which is rarer than we might realize. On The Athletic’s “Totally Football Show,” The Anfield Wrap’s Neil Atkinson made...
According to a report from The Athletic (also covering Chelsea’s other expiring defenders in Christensen, Azpilicueta, and Silva), Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger. The 28 year-old’s contract expires in the summer, and is unlikely to put pen to paper to a new deal at Stamford Bridge.
When Liverpool take on Preston North End on Wednesday evening in the League Cup, there’s likely to be a familiar face lining up for the opposition after Liverpool confirmed that they have granted permission for Sepp van den Berg to face them. The 19-year-old Dutch youth international is back with...
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota identified his side’s “perfect start” as a key factor in their huge win over Manchester United on Sunday.Jurgen Klopp’s side went two goals up inside 13 minutes, with Jota turning home a superb low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.The visitors would then go on to net twice more before half-time before eventually running out 5-0 winners in one of the most remarkable results in Premier League history.And Jota believes it was that fast start that proved decisive in Liverpool setting them on their way to an inspired win.Speaking to the club website, he said: “It’s hard to...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dwindling authority at Manchester United has suffered another severe blow with a deflated dressing room losing faith in the manager’s ability to take the club forward. Solskjaer remains well liked on a personal level by the players and there is none of the toxicity that marked the...
Liverpool have scored 13 goals in their last three games, coming away the victors in all three. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders, in the pre-match press conference before Liverpool travel to play Preston North End on Wednesday, was asked what accounted for this huge output of goals. “Shooting from everywhere!” he...
Liverpool were always expected to give youth a chance in the League Cup this season and after handing Kaide Gordon his debut against Norwich in the last round of England’s second cup competition, two youth players will be given their first starts against Preston North End in the Round of 16.
Liverpool lead their Champions League group with a perfect nine points, knowing one more win in Europe will guarantee advancement to the knockout rounds. In England, fans are still buzzing over a 5-0 demolition of historic rivals Manchester United. Now, attention turns to the League Cup. And to many of...
Against Norwich City in the third round of the League Cup, 18-year-old Tyler Morton came on in the second half and helped to stabilise Liverpool’s midfield in what was his first senior appearance for the club. That strong performance was rewarded with a full debut for the youngster against Preston...
Liverpool are in a good run of form, having won their last four games in all competitions, sitting just a point off first in the Premier League, and having not lost any of their 14 games played to date as we near the end of the third month of the 2021-22 season.
After Cardiff City had been beaten 6-3 at home by Liverpool on 23 March, 2014, their manager at the time, Ole Gunner Solskjaer, was asked what he made of their opponent's title credentials. Liverpool had just moved four points behind Chelsea with a game in hand, on the cusp of breaking their Premier League duck with one of the most exciting teams in the league. It was a relevant question asked of a coach who had pitted his wits against the other contenders and had won the Premier League six times as a player.Without waiting for the Sky Sports reporter...
Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
