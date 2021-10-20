CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Garic: Jameis Winston's first 5 games as Saints QB? It went better than the stats show

By Kristian Garic
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwpUl_0cWn6Zbg00

Jameis Winston won the battle to take over for a future Hall of Famer by the name of Drew Brees. It was always going to be a tough act to follow, right?

While the Heisman Trophy winner has not exactly lit up the league yardage-wise, he’s still been better than you might realize. In five games, Winston has tossed 12 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions. His 900 yards don’t jump off the board, but it’s still a solid and consistent part of the game plan.

In the end, the most important number is the one in the win column. Winston’s engineered a 3-2 start for the Saints, who come of a bye week hopeful to see some key play-makers and pieces of the offensive line return from injury.

It can’t be overstated that Winston’s played with no more than three of the opening day offensive line for a majority of the 2021 season. One of the healthy players, Cesar Ruiz, had to change positions that added more complications. Then, there’s Michael Thomas, whom Jameis Winston has never completed a pass to in an NFL game.

Can’tGuardMike is eligible to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list as of Week 7, if he’s healthy from offseason ankle surgery. Whenever he does get back on the field, that’ll only help Winston in a lot of categories.

What we can say for sure is: Jameis is doing his job.

What is that job? It’s not to carry the team, but a big part of it is taking care of the ball. If he wins the game, that’s great, but can’t be the reason they lose them.

Jameis Winston might not be playing like the Jameis Winston you remember. That’s because this is the Sean Payton version of Jameis Winston, and so far it’s been a winner more often than it hasn’t. And for the QB specifically, the decisions have been good a lot more often than they haven't. Even when it comes to desperation "heaves" the results have been split. Two went for interceptions in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, the other two went for Marquez Callaway touchdowns.

Overall the Winston criticisms through five games feels overblown. He’s not Drew Brees, but last I checked no one was asking him to be No. 9. When it comes to the stat-heavy criticism, I’m guessing there’s some fantasy football influence.

But when it comes to the real football where the result matters, not points per reception, yard and touchdowns. Down to the letter, Winston is playing winning football and that is all that matters.

━━━━

WWL Radio & Audacy Digital Sports Producer Jeff Nowak contributed to this column

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jameis Winston Sideline Incident

The New Orleans Saints might’ve escaped Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a win, but tensions were high throughout the contest. Things nearly boiled over when starting quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith got into a shouting match on the sidelines. After an unsuccessful pass attempt...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
CBS Boston

Seahawks Probably Wish They Went With Cam Newton Over Geno Smith

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Geno Smith has gotten two real opportunities to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The first time, in 2013-14 with the Jets, he was extremely bad. In round two, over the past few weeks with the Seahawks, he’s been better than he used to be … but still pretty bad. As a result, the Seahawks are 2-5, and their season is effectively over, done in by a Russell Wilson finger injury and a poor plan at backup quarterback. It makes you wonder if the Seahawks wouldn’t have been better off pursuing Cam Newton. Or maybe it...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Real Football#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
Larry Brown Sports

Watch: Jameis Winston yells at Tre’Quan Smith after play

Jameis Winston was heated with teammate Tre’Quan Smith after a failed third-down play in the fourth quarter on Monday night. Winston’s New Orleans Saints were tied with the Seattle Seahawks at 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a 3rd-and-12 situation and sent four receivers out on a pass play. Winston’s pass was batted down, and the Saints ended up punting.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Is Patrick Mahomes turning into Jameis Winston for Chiefs?

If you’ve noticed a higher than usual Patrick Mahomes interception rate, then you aren’t the only one asking what happened to Mahomes this season?. Kansas City Chiefs fans are slowly watching Patrick Mahomes devolve into Jameis Winston. Okay, that is a tad melodramatic, but Mahomes is straight-up refusing to stop...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Get Significant Boost On Defense Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints have been stout on defense throughout the 2021 season, and believe it or not, they’re about to add even more firepower to that unit. When the Saints take the field this Sunday for a divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ll have defensive tackle David Onyemata at their disposal. He was suspended for the first six games of the season because he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The HBCU Legacy Bowl announced Thursday, Oct. 14 a multi-year partnership with New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and his Dream Forever Foundation. Winston played college football at Florida State, where he became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy and led his team to victory in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his freshman year. Winston was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He set several franchise rookie records, earned Pro Bowl honors and led the league in passing yards during the 2019 season. Winston joined the New Orleans Saints in 2020, became the starting signal-caller in 2021 and was named team captain.
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy