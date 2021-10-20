Garic: Jameis Winston's first 5 games as Saints QB? It went better than the stats show

Jameis Winston won the battle to take over for a future Hall of Famer by the name of Drew Brees. It was always going to be a tough act to follow, right?

While the Heisman Trophy winner has not exactly lit up the league yardage-wise, he’s still been better than you might realize. In five games, Winston has tossed 12 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions. His 900 yards don’t jump off the board, but it’s still a solid and consistent part of the game plan.

In the end, the most important number is the one in the win column. Winston’s engineered a 3-2 start for the Saints, who come of a bye week hopeful to see some key play-makers and pieces of the offensive line return from injury.

It can’t be overstated that Winston’s played with no more than three of the opening day offensive line for a majority of the 2021 season. One of the healthy players, Cesar Ruiz, had to change positions that added more complications. Then, there’s Michael Thomas, whom Jameis Winston has never completed a pass to in an NFL game.

Can’tGuardMike is eligible to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list as of Week 7, if he’s healthy from offseason ankle surgery. Whenever he does get back on the field, that’ll only help Winston in a lot of categories.

What we can say for sure is: Jameis is doing his job.

What is that job? It’s not to carry the team, but a big part of it is taking care of the ball. If he wins the game, that’s great, but can’t be the reason they lose them.

Jameis Winston might not be playing like the Jameis Winston you remember. That’s because this is the Sean Payton version of Jameis Winston, and so far it’s been a winner more often than it hasn’t. And for the QB specifically, the decisions have been good a lot more often than they haven't. Even when it comes to desperation "heaves" the results have been split. Two went for interceptions in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, the other two went for Marquez Callaway touchdowns.

Overall the Winston criticisms through five games feels overblown. He’s not Drew Brees, but last I checked no one was asking him to be No. 9. When it comes to the stat-heavy criticism, I’m guessing there’s some fantasy football influence.

But when it comes to the real football where the result matters, not points per reception, yard and touchdowns. Down to the letter, Winston is playing winning football and that is all that matters.

WWL Radio & Audacy Digital Sports Producer Jeff Nowak contributed to this column