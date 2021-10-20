CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Cinema Adds Michael Lynton, Josh Berger to Board – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 8 days ago
BOARD

Michael Lynton , chair of Warner Music Group Corp. and Josh Berger , the former president and MD of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of Secret Cinema with immediate effect.

Secret Cinema is a London-based company specialized in creating immersive experiences based on iconic film and television properties at secret locations, where audiences participate dressed as cast members.

Lynton has served as chair of the board of Warner Music Group Corp. since 2019 and chairman of Snap Inc since 2017 and was previously at Sony.

Berger stood down from his Warner Bros. role after 30 years with the studio. during which he led the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises. He spent ten years as a governor and the last five years as chair at the British Film Institute.

Secret Cinema CEO Max Alexander said: “Michael and Josh are two of the most respected people in the entertainment industry and their energy, ideas and experience will help us to take Secret Cinema on an exciting international journey in the years to come.”

RENEWAL

Amazon Prime Video India has greenlit a second season of psychological thriller “Breathe: Into The Shadows,” headlined by Abhishek Bachchan , Amit Sadh , Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher . The new season sees Naveen Kasturia joining the cast. Created and produced by Vikram Malhotra ‘s Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma , the season has commenced production in New Delhi and Mumbai and is scheduled to stream from 2022.

APPOINTMENT

Maria Ishak has joined content creator and producer Asacha Media Group in the newly created role of head of international content and co-productions reporting into co-CEO Marina Williams and Gaspard de Chavagnac , working out of the company’s headquarters in Paris and offices in London.

Ishak will lead co-production and co-funding opportunities for AMG, working closely with the company’s production companies across Europe and the U.K., including French producers Mintee Studio and Kabo Family, Italian producers Picomedia and Stand By Me and U.K. producers Red Planet Pictures and Wag Entertainment.

Ishak joins AMG from All3Media International where, as senior VP, North America, she helped develop and execute the company’s co-production strategy and was responsible for doubling regional revenues, while managing distribution for over 20,000 hours of programming.

SALES

Rockerdale Studios has engaged Rocket Rights as sales representative and pre-sale broker for comedy series “Bobby & Harriet Get Married.” The first season of the six-part show combined scripted elements around the real marriage of stars and comedians Bobby Mair and Harriet Kemsley and aired on Viceland and Comedy Central in the U.K. in 2020. Guest stars included the couple’s friends and fellow comedians Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan .

The comedy duo are now planning the sequel series around Kemsley’s pregnancy – with the baby due in Dec. 2021. Rocket Rights will now be seeking global homes for both seasons.

