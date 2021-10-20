CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student fears she was injected with needle on night out as spiking reports rise

 8 days ago
A student has told how she believes she was spiked with an injection during a night out with friends as police say reports of spiking are on the rise.

Zara Owen, 19, from Surrey, who is a student at the University of Nottingham, said she went for a night out with friends last Monday but then blacked out soon after arriving at a venue.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: “I went out with my friends to a nightclub in the city – nothing more than what we would usually do.

“I remember going to the bar, going to the toilet, going to the photobooth, and then after that moment my memory is a blank until I get home and I’m getting my phone charger.

“I know I didn’t drink as much as I usually would on a night out this night, and the fact that I don’t remember anything is terrifying for me because this is something that is a very rare occasion to me.

“I’ve never suffered with memory loss and then the next morning, obviously I did with the memory loss, I woke up with a really painful leg.

“I found a pin prick in my leg which was the epicentre of all pain. It made me unable to walk and I was limping around.

“As a young person who’s at university, I’m hearing stories of people who have been to nightclubs and they have been injected. I have heard stories of someone having it through their hand or through their back so this kind of gave me an idea this had happened to me.”

Ms Owen added she was afraid that she may have contracted a disease if a dirty needle had been used.

Over the last few months we have seen an increase in reports where people believe that drugs may have been put in their drink

Nottinghamshire Police have seen a rising number of reports of spiking over recent months and are now stepping up operations to tackle the problem.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner said: “Over the last few months we have seen an increase in reports where people believe that drugs may have been put in their drink – that’s due to the fact that they have experienced a distinctly different feeling to their normal reaction to alcohol.

“But we’ve also received a small number of reports where people are telling us, as Zara has, that this has been associated with a pain or a mark on a part of their body, scratching sensation, and as though they have been physically spiked.

“So obviously we’re taking these reports really seriously and have put dedicated resources into this to understand what’s happening and investigating them more robustly with CCTV inquiries, forensic submissions and working closely with all the licensed premises in the city centre.”

The force has arrested a man as part of the wider operation to tackle spiking in Nottingham.

