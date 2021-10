Once upon a time in Goa, jackfruit seeds found a home in the mud collected from anthill mounds, known locally as ro’in. The mud was combined with cow dung to create a slurry used to form a structure around the seeds, preserving them for future use. Cooks and homeowners alike used the seed-and-slurry mixture to plaster their walls; others rubbed the seeds in ash to preserve them. Each of these methods kept the seeds dry and free of fungus — an important attribute, since they were part of the Goan purumenth, the process of preserving ingredients during summer for the upcoming monsoons. During the wet season, the dried seeds were boiled and eaten plain or added to dishes.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO