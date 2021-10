Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Of all the heartbreaking scenes the world has witnessed over the course of the pandemic, there are a few that will be remembered long after the last COVID-19 case. People waiting outside food banks, whether in packed parking lots in Texas or in long lines on South Africa’s Eastern Cape. Masked workers showing up for their shifts at meat processing plants across the United States, despite alarming outbreaks. In two years and just a few images, the pandemic has revealed how unfit the global food system is for the 21st century—and how unprepared it is for crises.

