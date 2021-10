As states begin to cement their congressional maps for the next decade, Democrats have a choice. They can take the high road, operate as if their gerrymandering reforms had passed Congress, and try to draw fair lines that would accurately represent a state’s political composition. Or, with Republicans aiming to draw the most aggressively GOP-favorable maps possible in order to take back the House of Representatives, Democrats can play the same game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO