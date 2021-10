Ali Wong, the edgy stand-up comedian, is set to film her upcoming Netflix special on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. Tickets for two shows, 5 and 8 p.m. in the main Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, via thebasie.org and Tickermaster.org. Prices are $49.50 to $99.50.

