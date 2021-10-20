CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Live Updates: Suspected Islamic State Twin Blast Kills at Least 14

By Ewan Quayle
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago

At least 14 people have been killed and several injured in a bomb blast that targeted a military bus driving through the Syrian capital on Wednesday morning.

The attack - the deadliest in Damascus for years - is believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State terror group but nobody has yet officially claimed responsibility. It follows a recent spate of attacks on government troops fighting to maintain control after President Bashar al-Assad's forces retook the vast majority of the areas from various terror groups.

Syrian state TV showed footage of the charred bus and images showed smoke from the soldiers hosing down the destroyed vehicle. An investigation into how the attack happened and who is responsible is ongoing.

Follow Newsweek's liveblog for all the latest updates...

It has now been confirmed that four children have died after shelling by Syrian government forces in Ariha city.

The total death toll now stands at 13.

A dozen civilians have now been killed by shelling in rebel-held Ariha city in Idlib province - previously the most devasted area by conflict in the Syrian civil war over the past decade.

Critically injured civilians who were caught up in shelling by Syrian government forces were sent to hospitals across Ariha city.

Photographers captured the aftermath of the chaotic scenes, which shows a pool of blood on the waiting room floor.

The death toll is expected to climb after government troops bombarded the rebel-held Ariha city, The New Arab reports .

The shelling from Syrian regime army outposts, which followed shortly after the blast in Damascus, hit several residential areas in the city, where jihadist-led rebels are in control.

The agency's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa said that the attack in Damascus this morning "is yet another reminder that the war in Syria has not come to an end".

One of the last major explosions took place in 2017, when suicide bombers hit a judicial office building a restaurant, killing nearly 60 people.

The attacks were claimed by Islamic State group militants - the same group believed to be behind today's attack on Syria's military personnel.

The organization lost nearly all its territory in 2019 but continues to operate sleeper cells - mostly hiding in Syria's expansive desert.

While the capital has come under attack from terrorists in the most serious incident for years, explosions and attacks from ISIS, government forces and outside interests continue.

According to emergency rescue charity The White Helmets, Russia "continues to bomb" towns and villages in the Northwest of the country.

Major General Hussein Jumaa told state TV police force had cordoned off the area immediately and made sure there were no more bombs after multiple devices were found in the vicinity of the bus.

He urged people to inform police about any suspicious objects they spot.

The investigation into the blast continues and the death toll is likely to rise throughout the day as the scale of the attack becomes clear.

Follow Newsweek's liveblog throughout Wednesday for all the latest.

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Islamic State claims second Afghan mosque attack that killed 47

ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shiite mosque in the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan on Friday that left at least 47 people dead. A statement posted by the group's Amaq news agency said that two Islamic State suicide bombers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

At least 14 Iranian Officers Killed in Double Damascus Bus Blast

At least 14 people were killed and several others were wounded in central Damascus on Wednesday morning in an explosion on a Syrian military bus, Syrian state TV reported. According to additional reports from Syrian and Lebanese outlets, the casualties were Iranian officers. Syrian state TV showed footage of the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Week

Twin roadside bombs in Damascus destroy bus carrying Syrian troops, kill 14, state media says

Two roadside bombs exploded on a road in Damascus during morning rush hour on Wednesday, destroying a bus carrying Syrian troops and leaving 14 people dead and others wounded, Syrian state TV said. A third bomb was reportedly found and defused. "It is a cowardly act," Damascus police commander Maj. Gen. Hussein Jumaa told state TV. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the bombing, a rare attack inside Damascus.
MIDDLE EAST
WRAL

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

KAMPALA, Uganda — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday's bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda's government.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Army#Syrian Arab Army#Syrian Civil War#Syrian War#Islamic
US News and World Report

Five Killed in Blast Inside Syrian Army Ammunition Depot - Iran State TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Five people were killed and four injured in a blast inside a Syrian army ammunition depot alongside the Homs-Hama road in the centre of the country, Iran's state-run TV channel Al-Alam said on Wednesday. The explosion happened during a routine maintenance operation inside the depot, it said.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lincolnnewsnow.com

Militia leader on when they would rise up

CNN's Lisa Ling spent the weekend with the Southern Arizona Militia, a right-leaning group focused on securing the southern border. "This is Life" airs Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.
POLITICS
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
616K+
Followers
66K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy