Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CAD

By Pip Diddy
babypips.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD is trading inside a short-term falling wedge pattern. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist checked out GBP/CHF’s uptrend ahead of inflation reports scheduled in the U.K. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets...

www.babypips.com

FXStreet.com

USD/CAD plummets as divergence between Fed and BOC widens

The Canadian dollar jumped against the US dollar after the latest Bank of Canada decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. The bank also hinted that interest rate hikes will be coming soon. This is because the bank decided to wind down the quantitative easing policy. It expects that the economy will continue doing well in the coming months. It sees the economy rising by 6.5% in 2021 and then retreating to 4.5% in 2022. The bank expects that inflation will go back to 2% in the coming year.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD Talking Points:. The Canadian Dollar caught a jolt yesterday when the BoC brought a hawkish warning to their rate decision. USD/CAD has clawed back a portion of that move already but CAD-strength may be more attractive elsewhere, against currencies such as the Japanese Yen or the Euro.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

When is the US GDP report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Thursday's economic docket highlights the release of the Advance third-quarter US GDP report, or the first estimate, scheduled at 12:30 GMT. Growth in the world's largest economy is expected to have decelerated sharply to a 2.7% annualized pace during the July-September period from 6.7% recorded in the second quarter. Joseph...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD downward move capped at 1.2300, steady around 1.2350

USD/CAD trims some of its daily losses, despite BoC ending QE. USD/CAD plunged 130 pips once the central bank released its monetary policy decision. Bank of Canada will begin the "reinvesting phase," meaning a replacement of maturing bonds for new ones. Bank of Canada: If inflation is stickier than expected,...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, USD/CAD

EUR/GBP rises, German confidence unexpectedly improves, UK budget in focus. EUR/GBP is pushing a few pips higher as investors look ahead to the British government’s autumn budget. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lay out his tax & spending plans for the coming year whilst the OBR will provide GDP and borrowing...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD: Slight Move Higher as Lower Realms are Challenged

The USD/CAD has been challenging the 1.240000 mark in early trading this morning. The slight move higher will get the attention of speculators because the forex pair has been traversing within important mid-term lows. A mark of 1.23500 was tested yesterday, the day before a low of 1.23380 was seen. Incrementally the past handful of days has seen the USD/CAD move higher.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
