It was only a matter of time before even the Democratic White House would know NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s name, though not necessarily like what routinely comes with it. “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates about the outspoken Black Republican’s recent controversial remarks calling the LGBTQ community “filth.”

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO