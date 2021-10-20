CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Named Coach of the Year

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has been named Coach of the Year by SPORTBILD.

Tuchel was announced as the winner of the award by the German outlet on Wednesday following his outstanding achievement of winning the Champions League in just four months of taking over at Stamford Bridge.

The German took a side struggling for confidence and form to a unit who showed grit, determination and character to go the distance and to complete the journey in Porto to see of Manchester City in the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KANz_0cWn3hXZ00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel reflected on an incredible half year in charge of the Blues after coming in mid-season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"If someone had asked us to do this beforehand, we would have said: 'It doesn't work'," said Tuchel to SPORTBILD on their instant success at Chelsea.

"So I only feel confirmed not to set too many specific goals - because otherwise you might set them too low for yourself. We want to give the maximum every day in order to achieve as much as possible afterwards. That it would lead us to such a success was of course not foreseeable when we walked in here."

Tuchel lost the Champions League the season before when in charge of PSG. He admitted the wins give him relief and happiness however redeeming himself doesn't offer him satisfaction.

He added: "It's very difficult for me to come to terms with defeats, and it's always a process. But I don't feel any satisfaction, it's more of an unbelievable relief and an insane feeling of happiness - and at the same time you are afraid that you will lose it again quickly. Longing for the moment of the final whistle in the final because you are leading - and not wanting it a year earlier because you still need a goal - it is hardly possible to get more black and white."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel delighted with matchwinner Chilwell

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised matchwinner Ben Chilwell for their win at Brentford. Chilwell scored the only goal of the game. Tuchel said,"I'm very happy but it was necessary. "We need everybody and we need of course a player like him in his top shape, but you cannot force things.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Victory at Brentford thanks to Mendy

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Edouard Mendy was the difference for victory at Brentford. Ben Chilwell struck the only goal of the game, with Mendy keeping a clean sheet. Tuchel said, "We were very strong for 70 minutes and very lucky for 20 minutes, to sum it up. We escaped with the three points thanks to Edouard (Mendy). It was like a cup game at the end; they took risks and the atmosphere gave them a lot of courage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
FanSided

Chelsea at Brentford predicted XI: Thomas Tuchel starts strong XI

Chelsea returns after the international break on top of the Premier League table with a tough battle against west London rival Brentford to look forward to. This will no way, shape or form be an easy match for the European Champions either. The newly promoted Bees have enjoyed a stunning start to life in the top flight, sitting pretty in seventh place after seven matches. Head coach Thomas Frank is working wonders in west London, as well. Numours key Chelsea players made their way back into first team training over the last week during the international break, so let’s take a look at who might start this weekend:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel retains confidence in his attack

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel retains confidence in their attack. While his strikers are struggling for goals, Tuchel points out there are a lot of reasons to stay with the current team structure and to concentrate on refining the play within that rather than make radical changes. "You can also score...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Need to Beat Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what his team need in order to beat Brentford this weekend. His Blues side play their first game after the international break on Saturday evening and will face their opponents for the first time since 2017, with the last league encounter between the two coming in 1947.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Coach Of The Year#German#The Champions League#Psg
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: We lack form and enthusiasm

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel feels his frontliners are suffering from tiredness. Tuchel says his players' busy fixture schedule has played a role in their lack of freshness on the pitch, but has told his stars to embrace the challenge in front of them. "I think we lack a little bit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Thiago Silva won't be rushed back quickly into action despite Antonio Rudiger injury leaving Blues short-staffed in defence

Thiago Silva will not be thrust quickly back into Premier League action despite an injury to Antonio Rudiger that leaves Chelsea low on central defenders. Brazil captain Silva jetted back to London after playing a full game in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in Manaus in the early hours of Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel urges his players to 'prove' they are favourites to win the Premier League by 'taking risks and playing with freedom' and warns high-flying Brenford 'will not give us a single inch'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists his side are not shying away from their status as one of the favourites for the Premier League title and urged his squad to prove their quality to the rest of the league. The Blues top the standings after seven games following a strong start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
ESPN

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fumes at Thiago Silva absence vs. Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he is unhappy at Thiago Silva's unavailability for Saturday's Premier League game at Brentford and that football is being damaged as a spectacle by players being forced to play too many games. The Stamford Bridge side have significant concerns at centre-back with Antonio Rudiger sidelined...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: What's wrong with Ziyech...?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has defended his management of Hakim Ziyech. The midfielder has dropped off the first team map this campaign, despite winning praise from Tuchel in preseason. Tuchel said yesterday: "What's wrong with him? At the start of the season, he clearly showed why he deserved a place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel faces selection headache ahead of clash against Brentford as he confirms four players could miss out including Antonio Rudiger following his injury on international duty with Germany

Thomas Tuchel is facing a selection headache ahead of Chelsea's return to action after Brentford on Saturday. Premier League action will resume this weekend after the international break, but Chelsea could miss four key players for their trip to the Brentford Community Stadium. The big news is that Antonio Rudiger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
420
Followers
3K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy