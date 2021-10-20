'Do you believe in the paranormal?': Berks filmmaker produces horror film about the paranormal

“As the night goes on, not only does the stranger invade her house, but ...” Well, we can’t ruin the ending for you, can we? Reanna Madson recently graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in theater and dance, and she’s kicking things off with her first short horror film, Bound in Rosemary, which she hopes to complete by summer 2022. “We’ve made great progress so far,” she said, “and we’re looking forward to being able to create and share more movies with the community.” Madson’s goal is to incorporate dance into her films – as she did with her first film, Avelina. Her current film is a short about a young woman who, after struggling with a new dance sequence, is interrupted by a stranger at her door. The woman finds herself in an invisible battle between her mind and her body. Madson’s short will be filmed in Eau Claire, and she is currently looking for contributions to help fund the project. Her goal is $5,000 – which enables the film crew to pull off everything they need without cutting corners.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO