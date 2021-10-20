COUNTY PREVIEW: Top 4 clash on decisive weekend in B-7

Garber’s Tydonte Chester stiff-arms Pioneer’s Robert Newberg Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Garber High School. Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

GARBER, Okla. — With three games remaining in the season and the playoffs drawing closer, the pressure is ramping up with every game taking on more meaning.

That’s especially true in District B-7, where the top four teams will all play each other this weekend, with playoffs hopes hanging in the balance. Covington-Douglas (4-2) and Pioneer (5-1) are tied at 2-0 in district play. Last weekend, the Wildcats knocked off Barnsdall (5-2, 1-1), 46-0, giving them their fourth-straight win since dropping three-straight to start the season.

Pioneer has proven to be the favorite to take the district title, going 5-1 with a 44-36 road win over Garber (5-1, 2-0) under its belt. Both teams can win the district title by winning the rest of their games, and all four of the top teams are within striking distance if one of those two teams stumbles.

Garber will host Covington-Douglas at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 on senior night. It’s the 19th meeting of the two rivals, and this one will have more at stake than usual.

“You don’t have to do a lot to get them up this week,” Garber head coach Koy Hughes said. “They’re excited, they’ve been really focused and we know this has huge, not only district implications, but implications for the rest of our season.”

Coming off a 56-24 win over fifth-placed Yale last week, the Wolverines know they’ll have their hands full against a Wildcat offense that’s been lighting up the scoreboard in recent weeks. While the Mustangs tried to wear down the Wolverines with their physicality, the Wildcats will look to wear them down with their speed. Covington-Douglas is averaging 51.5 points per game over the course of its four-game winning streak.

“We know we’re going to have to be balanced if we’re going to have success against (Covington-Douglas), because (Covington-Douglas) has good skill guys and they’re as well-coached as anybody in the state, so we know that if we’re not disciplined and we don’t do our jobs, it can get away from us in a hurry.”

The Wolverines have developed a balanced offensive attack of their own behind star running back Tydonte Chester and freshman quarterback Brett Howry. Howry has thrown 22 touchdown passes in seven games this season (3.1 per game) while throwing just two interceptions. He had six touchdowns through the air in the team’s 56-24 win over Yale last week.

Hughes who has coached Howry since the first grade, said that he’s been impressed with the decision making ability of the freshman.

“I had been around him and I knew what kind of kid he was, and just the fact that physically I knew that he had the intangibles, but really what’s making me trust him the most is he’s been able to make the checks and he’s been able to read the coverage and he hasn’t really forced anything,” he said.

Pioneer will look to avoid all the outside noise and continue its march towards another deep playoff run.

“We take it just like we’ve always done it before,” Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet said. “It’s a one-week season, we know to how get to our goal and to get to where we want to be at, we’ve got to take care of what’s in front of us and that means focusing on the week ahead of us and not looking ahead.”

Overstreet said Barnsdall’s running game presents its own challenges behind freshman back Easton Malone. The Panthers enter the game fresh off its loss to Covington-Douglas, with their only other loss coming on Sept. 17 to Summit Christian (48-0).

“That kid is a good little runner and their offensive line does a good job of giving him holes to run through, and you’re not gonna take him down with an arm tackle,” Overstreet said. “You’re gonna have to form up, tackle and take him to the ground, because he’s gonna stiff arm you and he does a great job of getting you off of him. You’ve got to make sure to run your feet when you make tackles on him.”