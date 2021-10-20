CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban praised suicide bombers who died during the war against the former government and its Western allies and offered their families sums of cash and promises of land, the movement's interior ministry said in a statement. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior ministry who has a...

www.investing.com

