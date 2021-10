WaybackWednesday to last week when St. Rita School’s TK, Kindergarten and 1st grade classes ventured off on their first field trip (off campus) this school year! TK and Kindergarten went to a Pumpkin Patch at CalPoly Pomona! The weather was awesome, the hay ride was eventful and the farm animals provided entertainment for both the children and adults. The best part was selecting their own pumpkin!! What a treat! While TK and Kinder picked pumpkins, our 1st grade class read about them at the Sierra Madre Library.

POMONA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO