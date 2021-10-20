CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Cheerful 89-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Man Receives $12,000 Tip from His Secret Fan Base

By Brittany
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

An elderly man who delivered pizza was overjoyed after discovering that he had a secret fan base. His infectious joy gained him lots of followers and a special delivery of his own!

Last year, 89-year-old Derlin Newey couldn't cover his bills on social security alone, so he started a job as a pizza delivery man. He worked about 30 hours a week and always does his duty with a smile on his face.

He became so well-loved that customers started requesting him as their delivery man. He opens the door, asks his customers if they are looking for pizza, and usually offers them a compliment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XHBJ_0cWn29qR00

SHARED HIS STORY ONLINE

Carlos Valdez was one customer that enjoyed every encounter he had with Newey. They started chatting about their Utah community, and a friendship blossomed between the men.

In September, Valdez started sharing videos featuring the older man on his TikTok account, and soon, netizens fell in love with his sweet character. Valdez was overwhelmed by the online reaction and how quickly everyone came to support him.

THE VENMO CHALLENGE

Valdez's thousands of followers were curious about why an elderly man needed to work so much. When they found out about his financial situation, the online community banded together.

A "Venmo challenge" was organized to collect money for Newey, and netizens managed to raise $12,000 for him. Valdez and his wife were excited to deliver the special gift to Newey, who lives all alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGLBA_0cWn29qR00

OVERCOME WITH EMOTION

Newey, who didn't know what TikTok was, was overcome with emotion after Valdez handed him the cheque. He said: "How do I ever say thank you? I don't know what to say."

Valdez was elated with the surprise they managed to pull off, and he hoped this money would lighten some of Newey's financial burdens. He stated: "This couldn't have gone any better. He needed this."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwr6S_0cWn29qR00

THE ONLINE REACTION

Valdez also highlighted the importance of spreading kindness and respect, just like Newey always does. TikTokers were happy to see the tip reach the elderly pizza delivery man.

Users were moved to tears by Newey's story. One person wrote: "This story has me crying like a baby. He's so deserving of this money ... the people who donated to assist this elderly kind man really deserves the applause."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gGlg_0cWn29qR00

THE POWER OF KINDNESS

Others pointed out that "the system" had failed the man and hoped he would find a way to retire soon. A user said: "He should be enjoying retirement, not worried about his bills or medication."

Another added: "He delivers pizzas, is almost 90 years old, and still has a positive attitude. Inspiring." Newey's gratitude was clear to see, and his story is a testament to the power of kindness.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Packet-in! Woman is left speechless after finding a whole 'soggy' potato and NO crisps in a bag of lightly salted from Aldi

A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This One Beer Is The Secret to Living 100 Years, Says a 106-Year-Old

It sounds like a long, healthy life might not be all about swearing off treats and forever avoiding alcohol. A nearly 107-year-old Pennsylvania woman reportedly credits one unexpected habit—a beer a day—with her longevity. But not just any beer!. Keep reading to learn the beer brand some media outlets are...
DRINKS
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer makes pizza delivery driver’s day with huge tip from subs

In an unplanned act of kindness, Twitch streamer ‘Sweatcicle’ made a pizza delivery driver’s day by leaving her with a massive tip on his order — all of which was donated by subscribers in his community. Content creators and their communities often team up for good causes — usually with...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Tiktok#Netizens#Venmo
enstarz.com

Chris Laundrie Killed Brian? New Shocking Theory Explores Hair-Raising Event Happened Between Father-Son

A new theory about how Chris Laundrie probably killed his son, Brian Laundrie, took over the spotlight recently. Since the search for Brian Laundrie began, the fugitive's parents - Chris and Roberta - obviously never showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They also never joined the search operation nor held their own quest to find Gabby Petito's missing fiancé.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US 103.3

What Do Teal Pumpkins Mean During Trick or Treating?

Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
LIFESTYLE
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Only In Oregon

The Decadent Breakfast Plates At Fuller’s Coffee Shop In Oregon Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, most of us aren’t all that excited to get up early and make a healthy meal — especially when hitting “snooze” is an option. And frankly, choosing between the same, old energy bars and sorry microwave wraps can be downright boring. Not anymore. There’s a place in Portland that will get you excited about breakfast again, and that’s Fuller’s Coffee Shop. Think “greasy spoon” — but with PNW flair. The decadent breakfast plates at Fuller’s Coffee Shop in Oregon will have you jumping out of bed to break the fast.
OREGON STATE
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
360K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy