Indiana students pursuing a career in education can now apply for the Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship. The program awards $7,500 a year, for up to four years, for those earning a teaching degree, and who commit to teaching in Indiana for up to five years upon graduating. State Representative and Chair of the House Education Committee, Bob Behning, says the scholarship can help remove financial barriers and significantly decrease college debt for those becoming a teacher.

