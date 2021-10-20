CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Current Events/Mawlid

Sun-Journal
 9 days ago

Mawlid an-Nabi is a special day in Islamic calendar to remember the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is also called Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. The day falls on the 12th day of Rabiul Awal in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar every year. This year it was celebrated on October 18-19. The...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red and Black

Mawlid, the Islamic holiday, explained

Mawlid, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi, is the birthday of Prophet Muhammad during Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The holiday begins on Monday evening and ends on Tuesday night. Around the world, Mawlid is celebrated by millions of Muslims with religious gatherings, food sharing and dinners,...
CELEBRATIONS
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday. In a brief statement, the Holy See's press office said that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the pope to make an apostolic journey to Canada “also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.” The statement didn't cite why the reconciliation process was needed. In return, Francis “has indicated his willingness to...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saladin
Person
Prophet Muhammad
Sun-Journal

Trouble flagged and forgiven

I am writing this letter on behalf of the Second Congregational Church, UCC in Norway. We are the church that sits on the corner of Main Street and Paris Street, up the street from the hospital and across from the Rowe School. In June we were excited to be able to open our sanctuary for worship after being closed for 14 months.
NORWAY, ME
AFP

Indian PM Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis in Rome for the first time this weekend when he visits for the G20 summit, officials said Thursday, in what could be a thorny encounter. Activists say that religious minorities in Hindu-majority India have faced increased levels of discrimination and violence since Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. While Muslims who make up around 14 percent of the population have borne the brunt, Christians, who account for just over two percent, have also suffered a rise in reported violent attacks. Under the pretext that Christians are seeking forcibly to convert Hindus, more than 300 violent incidents have been recorded this year, according to a report by a group of NGOs released this month.
RELIGION
The Independent

Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

A Cambridge University college handed over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities on Wednesday, as part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers.Jesus College is the first U.K. institution to give back one of the artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. British colonial forces took the Okukor statue in 1897 from the Court of Benin in what is now Nigeria – among thousands of artworks seized by occupying troops -- and it was given to the college in 1905.The college removed...
ARTS
The Independent

Violent rally in Pakistan leaves 2 Islamists, 1 police dead

Violence at an anti-France Islamist rally Wednesday in eastern Pakistan left at least one police officer and two demonstrators dead, officials said.Thousands of supporters of a radical Islamist party rallied on a highway in the town of Sadhuke as they marched toward the capital Islamabad They demanded the expulsion of France's envoy to Pakistan over publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France.The violence erupted a day after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan said it would not accept the Islamists demand to close the French Embassy and expel the French envoy.Khan's decision infuriated supporters...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic#Muslims#Mawlids#Sunni
Sun-Journal

Education: History yet again

World War II, like its predecessor, was a distant war for Americans. Pearl Harbor was the only battle fought near “home”. Most people did not go overseas; many who went were non-combatants. American losses of men and materials were minor when compared with other nations: the Soviet Union lost an estimated 25 million dead.
EDUCATION
AFP

Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence

Indian security forces guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura Wednesday after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about "provocative messages" spreading on social media. Tripura has a 850-kilometre (525 mile) long border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where seven people were killed when a mob ransacked a Hindu temple this month. The riots, sparked by footage of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for a Hindu festival, spread to 12 districts in Bangladesh.
WORLD
Sun-Journal

Rotary prepares dictionaries

PARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills members recently spent a weekly meeting prepping 211 dictionaries to give out to all 3rd graders in SAD 17. This is the 18th year OH Rotary has been distributing dictionaries, and a few years ago, the Club renamed the Dictionary Project in honor of Mary Lou Burns, a long-time teacher and administrator in SAD 17 and a Rotarian for many years, who was instrumental in starting this project along with Past President Royal Earle back in 2004. To date, the club has distributed 4,704.
Sun-Journal

Heywood Club’s Lights of Love

NORWAY — The Heywood Club will again be setting up a Christmas tree at the Club House on the front lawn at the 4 corners of the Crockett Ridge Rd. to raise money for our building fund, to help maintain our building. A little history of the club: It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
AFP

'Superhumans': the acclaimed author refusing to forget refugees

As conflict pushes millions across the globe from Afghanistan to Syria to flee their homes, award-winning author Kim Thuy says 'refugee literature' has the power to restore lost identities and reveal the potential of these "superhumans". In 2018, Thuy was among four authors shortlisted for the alternative Nobel Literature Prize, an award created after a scandal at the Swedish Academy which normally gives the prestigious award.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
moodycountyenterprise.com

A unique lesson in current events and aiding others

Students in Flandreau know that some of their classmates go to bed hungry each night and they are grateful for what they understand is a steady stream of resources available through the school, the community and organizations like Second Harvest to reach these families. Many have helped over the years, in fact, with the school’s own backpack program — the school and community for years now have partnered to send a backpack with nutritious food options home with children in need so that they hopefully don’t go hungry over for the weekend when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available.
FLANDREAU, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy