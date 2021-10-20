County housing for sexually violent offenders questioned

JANESVILLE

A plan to build a duplex to house sexually violent offenders was voted down by the Rock County Board’s Public Safety and Justice Committee on Monday night, but the proposal could move on to the full board.

The committee vote was 3-2 against the plan, which recommended a duplex that could house up to four men on county farm property north of the intersection of highways 14 and 51.

Placement of these offenders after release from a state treatment facility has been controversial statewide ever since a 2017 state law required the offenders to be placed in their counties of residence.

As the Gazette reported in Tuesday’s paper, the county board had ordered a study of the feasibility of placing such housing on county land, leading to the study-committee report.

County board member Brian Knudson, one of the “nay” votes Monday, said he is “10,000%” in favor of the county providing the housing, but he found fault with the study.

Knudson said he wanted residents of the area to be consulted before a decision is made. And he wondered if a vacant county building, such as the old health care center on the county complex grounds in Janesville, could be converted for this purpose.

Knudson also questioned whether prime farmland should be used for housing.

“I think we need to slow the train down, maybe rewrite the resolution, and I think it’ll fly through easily once we get all the questions answered,” Knudson said.

The proposal now goes before the county Human Services Board, which meets Wednesday, Oct. 27.

County board rules allow the board chairman to keep a resolution on the board’s agenda even if it was rejected in committee, said board Chairman Rich Bostwick.

Bostwick said he would likely attend the Oct. 27 meeting before deciding if the plan should be presented to the full board, possibly at the Oct. 28 meeting.

As for the Health Care Center, which the Human Services Department recently vacated for its new building on Janesville’s south side, Bostwick said it was considered for offender housing, but renovations to turn the old building into apartments was deemed too costly.

Voting for the plan Monday was board member Ron Bomkamp, who said the study committee had done the job the county board asked it to do, so it should go to the full board for a decision.

“Nobody wants them (the offenders) in their neighborhood, I understand that. But you have to find a happy medium somewhere,” Bomkamp said.