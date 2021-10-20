CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

County housing for sexually violent offenders questioned

By Frank Schultz fschultz@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DBj8_0cWn0nwY00

JANESVILLE

A plan to build a duplex to house sexually violent offenders was voted down by the Rock County Board’s Public Safety and Justice Committee on Monday night, but the proposal could move on to the full board.

The committee vote was 3-2 against the plan, which recommended a duplex that could house up to four men on county farm property north of the intersection of highways 14 and 51.

Placement of these offenders after release from a state treatment facility has been controversial statewide ever since a 2017 state law required the offenders to be placed in their counties of residence.

As the Gazette reported in Tuesday’s paper, the county board had ordered a study of the feasibility of placing such housing on county land, leading to the study-committee report.

County board member Brian Knudson, one of the “nay” votes Monday, said he is “10,000%” in favor of the county providing the housing, but he found fault with the study.

Knudson said he wanted residents of the area to be consulted before a decision is made. And he wondered if a vacant county building, such as the old health care center on the county complex grounds in Janesville, could be converted for this purpose.

Knudson also questioned whether prime farmland should be used for housing.

“I think we need to slow the train down, maybe rewrite the resolution, and I think it’ll fly through easily once we get all the questions answered,” Knudson said.

The proposal now goes before the county Human Services Board, which meets Wednesday, Oct. 27.

County board rules allow the board chairman to keep a resolution on the board’s agenda even if it was rejected in committee, said board Chairman Rich Bostwick.

Bostwick said he would likely attend the Oct. 27 meeting before deciding if the plan should be presented to the full board, possibly at the Oct. 28 meeting.

As for the Health Care Center, which the Human Services Department recently vacated for its new building on Janesville’s south side, Bostwick said it was considered for offender housing, but renovations to turn the old building into apartments was deemed too costly.

Voting for the plan Monday was board member Ron Bomkamp, who said the study committee had done the job the county board asked it to do, so it should go to the full board for a decision.

“Nobody wants them (the offenders) in their neighborhood, I understand that. But you have to find a happy medium somewhere,” Bomkamp said.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

Criminal complaint accuses Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August. The complaint alleges that at around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
NBC News

The plan to tax billionaires like Elon Musk is dead — for now. Why it should be revived.

The United States is home to approximately 700 billionaires — the most of any country. When the so-called Billionaires Income Tax, which would have required people in that demographic to pay yearly taxes on their assets (like stocks) that increase in value, was recently proposed to help fund President Joe Biden’s spending bill, some were quick to categorize it as the latest progressive stunt or say that the bill was “dead on arrival.” But tackling this type of wealth tax is necessary — and it’s something Democrats have worked toward for nearly four decades.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Amid scandal, Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock County Board#The County Board#Human Services Board#The Health Care Center
NBC News

Biden's Build Back Better bill: What made it in and what was stripped out

The Build Back Better framework unveiled by the White House on Thursday revises key climate change proposals, keeps funding for universal pre-kindergarten and jettisons earlier plans to provide paid family and medical leave. The changes come after months of negotiations between moderates, progressives and the White House over the components...
U.S. POLITICS
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
238
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy