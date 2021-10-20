Calix Launches Broadband Marketing Academy, Designed Exclusively To Upskill Broadband Marketing Teams So They Can Go To Market Faster and Beat the Consumer Giants

The capital round brings the Belgian-based company to the threshold of reaching US markets thanks to New York-based investment fund. DESelect, a MarTech scaleup has successfully raised a $5.5 million seed round in less than two years since its incorporation. The funding is aimed to speed up DESelect’s global expansion. The official Salesforce partner is specialized in offering marketing data enablement solutions for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The lead investor of the just-completed capital round is Adjacent, a New York-based investment fund. Federico Larsen, the Co-Founder of Copado which recently announced reaching “unicorn status”, as well as the founders of Showpad are among a number angel investors who also joined the round.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO